A 67-year-old Great Mills man will spend 60 days in jail as a consequence for driving under the influence in a crash that injured two people riding a motorcycle.
On Nov. 16, Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Thomas Van Oudenaren to two years with all time suspended except for 60 days as part of a plea agreement.
According to a charging document, on May 25, 2020, Van Oudenaren was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer northbound on North Sandgates Road when he turned left and collided with a 2008 Harley Davidson with two riders. The victims — Sidney Ottmar Marcus III, 76, and Susana Jude Marcus, 60, both of Waldorf — were injured and transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.
Stanalonis noted that he accepted the plea agreement mainly because the victims agreed to it. "They're going to have issues the rest of their lives," he said.
Van Oudenaren originally faced eight misdemeanor charges but pleaded guilty to two — causing life-threatening injury while driving while impaired by alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol. The other charges were nolle prossed. He also got 60 days for the second offense, but it will run concurrently with the first offense.
Van Oudenaren was attempting to turn into Daly's Seafood near Cape St. Mary's Drive west of the Patuxent River when the crash occurred, the charging document states.
He failed multiple field sobriety tests, according to the document, and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.07 nearly 1½ hours later. According to the document, he said he had consumed four beers prior to the crash.
In court on Nov. 16, Van Oudenaren said, "I should have known better. I did know better. I just did something really, really stupid."
He said he moved to Great Mills from Woonsocket, R.I., on May 1, 2020, and had too much time on his hands, too much access to alcohol and too much complacency. Although retired from a successful career, "I can't remember not having a beer every single day probably from the age of 20," he said.
Van Oudenaren said he enrolled in an alcohol treatment program prior to his incarceration. "I'll go back to aftercare as soon as I get out of jail," he said.
His attorney, Kevin J. McDevitt, thanked the Marcuses "for their mercy so [Van Oudenaren] doesn't have to spend the rest of his life in a prison cell."
Stanalonis said Van Oudenaren was jailed on Sept. 10.
"If the amount of time you spent in jail doesn't change your life, nothing else will," Stanalonis said. Another reason he accepted the plea agreement is because Van Oudenaren had enrolled in in-patient and out-patient programs and Alcoholics Anonymous prior to his incarceration.
Stanalonis ordered Van Oudenaren to pay $11,258 in restitution and complete three years of supervised probation upon his release.
He will have to use an interlock device on his vehicle for one year, but Stanalonis gave him two weeks to get the device. McDevitt also said his client needed to get his driver's license renewed.
Stanalonis noted that Van Oudenaren had no prior criminal history. However, according to the state courts' website, he has an open traffic ticket from July 11, 2020, for allegedly endangering the heath, safety and welfare of a dog by leaving it in an unattended silver Ford Escape on Miramar Way, near the Walmart in California. His driver's license was suspended for failure to comply on April 1, according to the website. The fine is $70.
"This is a very sad, tragic case," Stanalonis said.