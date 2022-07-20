With unofficial results showing Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) leading three opponents, second-place challenger and former commissioner president Thomas F. McKay gave Guy his blessing.
"I think Randy Guy is clearly going to cross the finish line successfully," McKay said Wednesday morning, July 20, following the primary election.
Alluding to the November general election in which the Republican winner will face Democrat Natalie Weech, McKay said he wholeheartedly supports Guy.
"Statistically ... it's not going to make a difference" in the outcome, McKay said, referring to mail-in ballots, which the county was not allowed to start counting until Thursday morning, according to state guidelines.
After Election Day and early voting center votes were tabulated, Guy led McKay by 11.5%. Guy had 38% to McKay's 26.5%.
Current school board member Rita Weaver was in third with 20.5% and planning commissioner William R. "BJ" Hall III was in fourth with about 15%.
Guy said Wednesday morning that he thinks the race is too early to call. "I'm optimistic," he said.
According to the state elections website, there were about 2,418 Republican ballots mailed and 1,089 had been received as of Wednesday morning.
At Dynard Elementary School on Tuesday, Deana Click of Avenue said that crime and the economy were her top two issues.
In other county commissioner races, Mike Alderson Jr. of Coltons Point had a comfortable lead over Elizabeth O'Connor in a District 3 contest to replace Elizabeth's husband, John O'Connor (R). Alderson had 54% to O'Connor's 29.5%. Dawn Murphy was in third with 16%. No Democrat filed so the GOP winner will be the next commissioner.
In districts 1 and 2, incumbents Michael Hewitt (R) and Eric Colvin (R) were leading challengers Marcus Drake and Roy Alvey by 36 and 11 percentage points, respectively. The winners will face Democrats Sheila Milburn and Brandon E. Russell in the fall.
In District 4, Scott Ostrow was ahead of Dawn Zimmmerman in a contest to replace term-limited Commissioner Todd Morgan (R). Ostrow had 55% to Zimmerman's 45%. The winner will face Democrat Steve Tuttle in the fall.
Andrews leads school board race
In a contest to replace Weaver on the school board, Dorothy Andrews was leading with 46%. Marsha L. Williams had 35.4% and Karolyn Bender had 18.6%. The top two advance to November.