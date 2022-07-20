Although it’s not official, it looks as though Capt. Steve Hall will be St. Mary’s County’s next sheriff.
Hall, who has worked for the sheriff’s office nearly 30 years, was way ahead of Republican challengers John O’Connor, a current county commissioner, and Todd Fleenor, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday morning. No Democrat filed.
Hall had nearly 70% of the vote, while O’Connor was second with 18.8% and Fleenor was third with 11.3%.
Outside Leonardtown High School on Tuesday, Hollywood resident Lynn Baumann said the main reason she came out to vote was to support Hall, her high school classmate.
O’Connor, who is in his second term as a county commissioner and earlier filed for that seat after withdrawing from the commissioner president’s race and ultimately filed for sheriff, did not respond to a text message seeking comment Wednesday morning.
Hall also did not respond to a text message.
Outside Leonardtown High School on Tuesday, Hollywood resident Jennifer Mountjoy said the sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s races were her top reasons for voting. Specifically, Mountjoy said she wanted a “fresh approach” in the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who is ending his fourth term in office, endorsed Hall.
With 2,418 Republican ballots mailed out and yet to be counted, there are not enough votes to make up the difference as Hall leads by more than 5,000 votes.