David Brian Hammett Jr., 41, of Valley Lee was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five suspended on Monday afternoon, May 23, by St. Mary's County Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm.
Hammett said he couldn't remember committing the one count of second-degree rape of a teenage girl, but nonetheless pleaded guilty due to "incontrovertible DNA evidence," according to his attorney, John Erly of Prince Frederick.
Prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor read a victim impact statement into the record prior to sentencing, and the victim's mother also testified.
The girl said she wasn't going to press charges initially, but noted that she lost half of her family due to the rape because they didn't believe her, according to Proctor.
"I wish I could get the answers" as to why it occurred, "but I know I never will," the girl said, as quoted by Proctor. "I forgive you for hurting me," the girl said. "I forgive all those who abandoned me."
Proctor said both Hammett and the girl were very hurt prior to the rape in January 2020 because they had to put down a dog.
Hammett said he bought and drank beer, which he called a mistake. Erly noted that Hammett had just returned from serving in the military in Afghanistan, where he didn't have access to alcohol.
Prior to sentencing, Hammett addressed the judge and turned twice toward the girl and her mother in the rear of the courtroom and apologized. "I'm sorry for all of it," he said, crying.
"I was drinking in response to my anxiety," he said, adding, "I've been dealing with anxiety more than [post traumatic stress disorder]."
Both Hammett and the girl got drunk, and the girl was deemed temporarily "mentally handicapped" by the prosecutor because of it.
In court, Hammett said he wanted to help his fellow military veterans understand that alcohol isn't the answer to their problems.
Stamm agreed with Erly on two of three points, deciding that a previous "probation before judgment" offense and a subsequent probation violation, which was for borrowing a friend's vehicle and not returning it and not paying for restitution in time, couldn't be used as prior convictions in sentencing, mainly because of somewhat contradictory county court records.
However, on the third point, Stamm sided with Proctor, noting that raping a girl most definitely results in an injury.
"In any reasonable, rational world, would anyone say it's not an injury?" Stamm asked.
He ordered Hammett to have no contact with the girl unless she requests it through the court, to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release and to register as a Tier III sex offender, which is for the rest of his life.
Stamm said Hammett abused a position of trust. "You deserve the department of corrections," the judge said.
Stamm noted that Hammett will have to serve at least 50% of his sentence until he becomes eligible for parole due to the offense being considered a crime of violence.
Proctor asked for a sentence of between eight and 15 years. Erly asked for continued home detention, which Hammett had been on since Feb. 4, 2021.
Stamm gave Hammett 648 days for time served, including 175 days in jail following his arrest in Arizona on Aug. 13, 2020.
Hammett was discharged from the Maryland National Guard after he pleaded guilty, Erly said. Hammett served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then 11 years in the National Guard, Erly wrote to the court earlier.
While on home detention, Hammett had been living with and working for his uncle, who was in the court hearing Monday.
"He was with his fiancee in Arizona," Erly said. "He lost that relationship" after his arrest.
Three other charges, including another charge of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and incest, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Hammett said he has been attending virtual therapy sessions once a week for anxiety and PTSD and noted he has been using a therapy dog.