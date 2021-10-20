Late Wednesday morning, five of Peyton Ham's family members took time to comment on a decision by the St. Mary's state's attorney not to charge Joseph Azzari, the state trooper who shot and killed the 16-year-old in April.
"I'm very disappointed that they have chosen not to pursue charges," Kristee Boyle, Ham's mother, told a reporter from Southern Maryland News outside the family's Leonardtown home where the teenager was gunned down.
Boyle said she and four other family members had just returned from a meeting with State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) and senior assistant state's attorney Dan White.
"Our whole experience with the state's attorney's office has been a joke from beginning to end," said Brenda Raley, Ham's grandmother.
Keith Raley, Ham's grandfather, said he was angry. "The justice system has failed us," he said.
"I think we're going to have a lot of questions," said Michael Boyle, Ham's father, noting they skimmed the 13-page report issued by the state's attorney's office while meeting with Fritz and White.
In regard to the report stating that Michael Boyle deleted most of the 72 security camera videos from his home from the time of and immediately before the April 13 shooting and denied deleting them, he said he told investigators that he deleted some.
"The server was full because birds were building a nest" on top of the camera, which is located to the right of the front door, Kristee Boyle said. She added that the nest was full of baby birds and would be tripped often due to motion.
"We went through to see if there was anything to see, and there was nothing," Michael said, adding that the camera provides "tunnel vision" in front of the house. The shooting occurred on the north side of the home away from the camera, they said.
"Never did I deny deleting any of them," he said, adding that the state's attorney's office said they could retrieve the ones that were deleted. He said he wished they would.
Michael Boyle said "most concerning" was a lack of investigation of Trooper Joseph Azzari. "I got the impression that it was myopically focused on Peyton," the father said.