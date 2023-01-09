Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. is sworn in for his first full term. After handily winning the general election in November, Harvey (R) was sworn in Jan. 5 to a four-year term as the county's top criminal prosecutor at a late-afternoon ceremony held at the Calvert County Courthouse. Both Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark S. Chandlee and E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland, delivered remarks during the ceremony. At one time, Chandlee and Wells both worked with Harvey in the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. In addition to administering the oath of office to Harvey, Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Kathy P. Smith (D) swore in the county's assistant state's attorneys.
Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. is sworn in for his first full term. After handily winning the general election in November, Harvey (R) was sworn in Jan. 5 to a four-year term as the county's top criminal prosecutor at a late-afternoon ceremony held at the Calvert County Courthouse. Both Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark S. Chandlee and E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland, delivered remarks during the ceremony. At one time, Chandlee and Wells both worked with Harvey in the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. In addition to administering the oath of office to Harvey, Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Kathy P. Smith (D) swore in the county's assistant state's attorneys.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy P. Smith (D), left, swears in the lawyers who serve in the state's attorney's office.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland E. Gregory Wells delivers remarks during the swearing in ceremony for Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R).
After handily winning the general election in November, Calvert State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) was sworn in Jan. 5 to a four-year term as the county's top criminal prosecutor.
The late-afternoon ceremony was held in Courtroom 1 at the Calvert County Courthouse. Both Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark S. Chandlee and E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland, delivered remarks during the ceremony. At one time, Chandlee and Wells both worked with Harvey in the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.
In addition to administering the oath of office to Harvey, Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Kathy P. Smith swore in the assistant state's attorneys.