After handily winning the general election in November, Calvert State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) was sworn in Jan. 5 to a four-year term as the county's top criminal prosecutor.

The late-afternoon ceremony was held in Courtroom 1 at the Calvert County Courthouse. Both Calvert Circuit Court Administrative Judge Mark S. Chandlee and E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland, delivered remarks during the ceremony. At one time, Chandlee and Wells both worked with Harvey in the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.


