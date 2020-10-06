"We're basically running two elections simultaneously."
With those words, Calvert County's elections administrator Gail Hatfield described the activities going on leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
Hatfield said county staffers are conducting a vote-by-mail operation now and will implement early in-person voting beginning Oct. 26 at the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
As of Sept. 29, Hatfield said the county had received 17,150 applications to vote by mail. The county had 67,311 active voters as of Sept. 1.
The elections department staff recruited some employees from other county departments to help, Hatfield said, noting the department is running a day shift and a night shift. The latter is made up mostly of temporary employees, she said.
A drop box for absentee ballots was to be delivered Sept. 30 and located behind the Community Resources Building, Hatfield said. The county will have six additional drop boxes located at locations in the county by mid-October, including at the four public high schools and the community centers in Chesapeake Beach and Lusby.
Hatfield said the drop boxes will be under 24-hour camera surveillance.
"We will start canvassing ballots on Oct. 8," she said.
As far as the in-person voting on Nov. 3, Hatfield said that "everyone's just going to have to be patient." The number of people allowed into five vote centers will be limited due to social distancing required by COVID-19.
Everyone who votes in person at the Community Resources Building and the four high schools will have to use hand sanitizer before going in the door to vote, she said. Calvert voters can cast ballots at any one of the five vote centers.
Voters have until Oct. 20 to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their house.
"This one's really fun," Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said in jest.
"It's taken all 34 years of my experience to think outside of the box and make it work," Hatfield said.
For more information, call the elections department at 410-535-2214.