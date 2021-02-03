After just over a day of presenting evidence in court, lawyers for the health department and Ridge Hardware told a judge they may be able to work out a deal without a judicial order in their ongoing disputes related to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The St. Mary's County Health Department had requested an injunction against the south county hardware store in order to enforce its compliance with local health orders, which the store has allegedly flouted throughout the pandemic. The store has remained opened to the public since being served with an order for immediate closure by the health department in December.
Health officials had filed the suit in early January in order to legally force the store to comply with health orders, specifically, requiring one employee, who claims a medical exemption to wearing masks, to work either away from the public or outside.
During court hearings this week, which abruptly ended on Tuesday afternoon after the health department concluded its section of the case, the health department had presented evidence showing its ongoing conflicts at the store with owner Donnie Tennyson, who had been served with orders for immediate compliance in August and December, and an order for immediate closure in December, which he openly chose not to follow.
"He is free to protest and complain" about face coverings, Ann Sheridan, a lawyer for the Maryland Attorney General's office, representing the health department, said in opening statements Monday. "He is not free to ignore and violate the law."
As proceedings continued through Monday afternoon, St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster and Sheridan stressed that they were seeking to have the single unmasked employee, who is Tennyson's daughter, work in either an outdoor environment or in an indoor area separate from the public. Tennyson himself had also previously not been wearing a face covering, but stopped contesting that he shouldn't have to.
"We are seeking nothing further than compliance," Sheridan said.
Brewster added the health department had been receiving multiple complaints regarding the store throughout December and January. The health officer testified she had "no reason to believe" the unmasked employee was falsifying her medical condition, and had never asked for her to disclose the condition.
"That is between her and her medical provider," she said.
Tennyson's lawyer, Ed Hartman argued the health department could not prove the unmasked employee would cause enough danger to order the store closed, also arguing that moving the employee would be burdensome for the small business or unfair to the employee.
Hartman also argued that Tennyson had brought the store much closer to compliance since August, when he had been first served with an order for immediate compliance.
On Tuesday, after the health department presented its final pieces of evidence, which were videos of a December rally outside the hardware store where a maskless Tennyson outlined his plan to remain open, lawyers left the proceeding, which they had attended virtually, for an out-of-court discussion that lasted over an hour, returning to say they had "productive" talks.
"We may huddle around the store and find something that's a good, reasonable compromise," Hartman said regarding the situation with the unmasked employee.
St. Mary's Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis welcomed the prospect of a settlement, but advised he would be open to continue arguments in two weeks.
"If you're able to reach some agreement, that's excellent," he told the lawyers. "If not, the court will accommodate your hearings."