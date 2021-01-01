The tri-county area’s health departments are now dishing out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of frontline workers just weeks after the vaccines were first approved.
While health officials are not sure when the vaccines will become available to the general public, hundreds of first responders and health care professionals in Southern Maryland were vaccinated starting last week when local health departments received initial batches of 100 vaccines.
“We plan on getting another 800 this week,” Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert County’s health officer, said on Monday afternoon, after a pre-Christmas wave of 100 vaccinations given on Wednesday, Dec. 23, when the county got its first shipment.
Polsky said Calvert anticipates on using its next batch of shots to vaccinate the rest of the county’s first responders, and will extend that to other frontline workers before, if possible, vaccinating school nurses. CalvertHealth Medical Center, the county’s only hospital, also saw its first shipment of vaccines arrive last week.
Just before Christmas in St. Mary’s, the county’s health department received vaccines as well, and began inoculating frontline workers immediately, now hosting mass vaccinations for early recipients at the Hollywood firehouse.
On Tuesday, St. Mary’s recorded 305 county residents had received the first dose of the vaccine. Both of the approved versions of the vaccine, produced by either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna, are issued in two doses spaced apart by a few weeks.
While health care workers, first responders and those who live and work at long-term care facilities are among the first in line for the vaccine and can expect to receive it soon, health officials are not sure when the general public can expect to be vaccinated against the virus.
“We’re certainly not hiding anything,” Polsky said, adding the health department’s stockpiles of vaccine is determined “week to week, or more like day by day,” and while long-term plans are in place, he did not want to put a date on that.
“We have no credible information to forecast that,” he said, but the health department is using all of the vaccine it receives.
“No one should feel like there’s some stash of unused vaccine,” he said.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are expecting to vaccinate their staff soon through partnerships with CVS and Walgreens.
Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, one of the largest nursing homes in the area, which suffered a major outbreak of the virus this spring and more than five dozen residents as well as one staff member died, will begin vaccinating in January through a partnership with Walgreens, Maryland Veterans Administration spokesperson Dana Burl said on Tuesday.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews