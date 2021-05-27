A show cause hearing for Invictus Cigars was continued a second time last week.
The business owner, Malcolm Hill, said his attorney was no longer representing him and he was in the process of hiring a new one.
“My attorney dropped me yesterday,” Hill said.
Guy Black, chair of the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, told Hill that the board would postpone his hearing one more time, but that would be it.
The board already approved Hill’s request to postpone an April hearing because he wanted to meet in-person. The board’s May 20 meeting was its first in-person meeting in months, but they voted to resume meeting in-person going forward.
The business, located at 2068 Crain Highway, was closed Jan. 28 by an order of the health department after being given a liquor license on a 3-2 vote Aug. 20 last year.
Hill allegedly allowed nudity and sexual displays at the business, failed to obtain required permits for work performed on the premises, did not enforce social distancing and face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, allowed patrons to obtain and consume drug edibles, and committed perjury when he said he was the lone person with a financial interest in the business, according to documents.
On Thursday, Hill said he was working with the county planning and growth department to get a building permit. “Once we get final inspections, we will be allowed to open,” he said.
Board member Kathleen Quade made a motion to require that Hill’s liquor license be kept in “safe keeping” until the show cause hearing is complete. It passed 4-0. The next meeting is scheduled for June 10.
“I don’t want to close his cigar business down unnecessarily,” board member Frederick G. Scott said.
Hill said he agreed with the motion, which required all alcohol at the business to be removed from sight if it reopens.
Assistant County Attorney Danielle Mitchell briefed the board on Maryland House Bill 12, which allows local jurisdictions to continue with alcohol sales and delivery off-premises if the board approves.
Since the bill’s effective date is July 1, Quade asked that the board deal with that issue at its June meeting.
Alcohol inspector Wayne Magoon said “very few” businesses are offering to-go orders for delivery in Charles County. “They don’t feel the need to hire employees to sit in a car,” he said, noting such employees need to be alcohol-awareness certified.
