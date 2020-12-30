St. Mary’s County commissioners are considering transferring to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department property that they say is no longer needed for a public purpose, and are holding a public hearing next week to receive input from the community.
According to meeting documents, commissioners own a parcel of land containing 0.08967 acres located in Lexington Park next to the Bay District firehouse, as part of the commissioners’ rights-of-way known as “South Coral Place” and “Tulagi Place,” as described in a deed from the United States of America to the St. Mary’s County commissioners, dated March 1949.
Earlier this year, Bill McKissick, a local attorney, on behalf of his client, Tulagi Place LLC, met with the county attorney’s office to discuss a proposed land purchase of the alleyway.
While county directors were not able to identify a use for the land, commissioners originally directed the office to sell the property by way of a public auction.
At the Dec. 15 meeting, David Weiskopf, county attorney, told commissioners the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department requested they instead consider “donating that strip of land” to them, which commissioners are allowed to do since the department is a registered nonprofit.
“I’d appreciate anything you can do to get that property to us,” Keith Fairfax, chaplain for the volunteer fire department, said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Weiskopf what the process would be if they decided they wanted to donate the property.
“If commissioners agree, we send it in for public hearing and take testimony,” the attorney replied. He mentioned there also needs to be an appraisal of the land, but they received permission to use an appraisal already completed by Hooper and Associates, which came up with a fair market value of $10,000.
“This commissioner has been for the auction process because I think it’s better for the taxpayer, but I’ve changed my mind,” Hewitt said. “I think it’s better to give it to the fire department because they’ve been taking care of it for 75 years.” He pointed out it’s “interesting” the department thought they already owned the land, “since 1945.”
The commissioner went on to say he “looks out for the citizens” and makes sure they’re “No. 1 on the list,” but right below that at number two are the volunteer fire departments and rescue squads. “They are equally important,” he claimed.
Hewitt moved to cancel the public auction and hold a public hearing in its place before Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) commented, “Clearly, this is for the public good,” and other commissioners agreed.
The hearing will take place Jan. 5 at 9:20 a.m., in addition to a 9:10 a.m. public hearing regarding the disposition of surplus property at 22695 Old Rolling Road in California.
Another public hearing, scheduled for the same day at 6 p.m., will also be held to obtain citizens’ input on a legislative proposal granting the board the authority to bill residents for ambulance rides.
Due to social distancing guidelines, these hearings will not be physically open to the public. However, it is possible to view them on SMCG Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s government’s YouTube channel or to listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443#.
In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via email at csmc@stmarysmd.com, mailed to P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650, or made by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234, to speak via telephone during the hearing. Videos may also be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
