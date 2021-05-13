High schools in Southern Maryland are doing their best to plan special commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 while still dealing with restrictions put in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mary’s public high schools are holding indoor graduation ceremonies within their auditoriums, according to Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer for the school system. With COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place and the limited seating in auditoriums, each school will divide graduates into four smaller groups to participate in ceremonies throughout the day.
“We’ll do whatever we can to honor seniors … and give diplomas out in person,” Maher said.
Each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests and all 12 commencements will be live-streamed and posted on the school system’s website and YouTube channel.
Marc Pirner, principal of Chopticon High School in Morganza, said the school system was “constrained” with how they could move forward with graduations. While many questioned why the commencement could not be held on the school’s sports field, he said there would not be enough parking available to accommodate all the guests.
“This year we do not plan to go above 380 for each of our four graduation ceremonies,” Pirner mentioned. “In consultation with the health department, we looked at the space in detail and have determined that this number, with specific seating arrangements, will allow us to still follow the most recent social distancing guidelines.” He added mask-wearing will be strictly enforced and auditorium seats are made of hard plastic, making them easy to sanitize between each ceremony.
“Being a first year principal, I truly want what is best for students,” he said. “I am just as disappointed as parents and students, but a vast majority of these decisions are out of our hands ... I think we have done the best we can to offer a meaningful graduation for our seniors, given the current circumstances and restrictions.”
Jake Heibel, principal at Great Mils High School, said he recognizes the mini-sessions will “never replace the actual ceremonies,” but the school is “trying to make them as close to the real thing and as special as possible.”
He noted each ceremony will last around 45 minutes and include about 100 graduates.
“Of course we’d like to all be together as the graduating class of 2021, but I think students are excited they will have a ceremony to recognize their accomplishments and be with their families,” Jill Mills, principal at Leonardtown High School, shared. “It was an unknown for so long so there is a relief.”
Chopticon High School graduations will take place on June 2, Leonardtown High School on June 3 and Great Mills High School on June 4.
Calvert to host outdoor graduations at schools
Calvert County Public Schools announced plans to host graduation ceremonies on school grounds this year as well.
According to a press release, seniors were surveyed about what they would like to see in graduations, with their top priorities being to have parents in attendance, being able to walk across the stage and graduating with as many classmates as permitted.
“We want to give our seniors a special sendoff, with a bit more pomp and circumstance than we had last year,” Daniel Curry, Calvert public schools’ superintendent, said. “Our high schools are planning ceremonies that will be memorable while following health guidelines.”
In keeping with the seniors’ wishes, each high school will host three or four ceremonies, depending upon the size of the graduating class, of about 90 students each. Students will be emailed a link to register for the time slot of their choosing on a first come, first served basis. All seniors will receive six tickets for family and friends and the ceremonies will be held at each school’s outdoor sports stadium.
Susan Johnson, director of secondary school improvement, said, “We are balancing the wishes of the seniors to graduate with their friends while allowing as many guests as possible to attend. We explored larger, outdoor facilities, but those did not work out for a variety of reasons. We are fortunate to be able to utilize the live streaming network that we used for sports, and the subscription fee will be waived for graduation.”
Calvert High and Northern High will graduate on June 2 and Huntingtown High and Patuxent High will graduate on June 3. Schools will communicate specific details, including the sign-up process and times of each ceremony, with seniors and their families. All graduates and their guests must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
In the event of rain, a modified ceremony will take place in school gymnasiums.
Charles graduation held at baseball stadium
Set for May 28 and June 1, 2 and 3, the Charles public school system has partnered with Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf to provide the nearly 2,100 graduating seniors with the ability to celebrate in person.
COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing measures, will be in place for the ceremonies and tickets for families are limited to three per graduate.
St. Charles High will hold its commencement on May 28; Westlake and Henry E. Lackey high schools will be on June 1; Thomas Stone and La Plata high schools will be on June 2; and Maurice J. McDonough and North Point high schools will be on June 3. As in previous school years, all Charles public high school graduation ceremonies will stream live to the school system’s YouTube channel and at ccboe.com.
In the event of inclement weather, the school system will move graduation ceremonies to the gymnasium at St. Charles High School. For indoor ceremonies at St. Charles, graduates are only allowed two guests each to attend.
Due to the indoor capacity limit at St. Charles, only the graduates will gather in the school gymnasium for the ceremony if it is forced indoors. Guests will be assigned to designated viewing areas throughout the school to view the ceremony through the YouTube live stream.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kim Hill said she recognizes “the importance of honoring the Class of 2021 and the work of our students during their senior year. ... We are excited to work with our school principals, seniors and our families to celebrate the Class of 2021 in a memorable and safe.”
