Dynard Elementary School Principal J.R. Beavers receives a backpack from the Rt. Rev. Chilton Knudsen, assisting bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, during a rededication service at All Saints Episcopal Church in Avenue on Aug. 29. The church donated numerous backpacks to the 400-student school and recommitted to helping the school, about half of whose students live in poverty, according to Beavers. Charity Humm is on the right.
Dynard Elementary School Principal J.R. Beavers receives a backpack from the Rt. Rev. Chilton Knudsen, assisting bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, during a rededication service at All Saints Episcopal Church in Avenue on Aug. 29. The church donated numerous backpacks to the 400-student school and recommitted to helping the school, about half of whose students live in poverty, according to Beavers. Charity Humm is on the right.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Don Cropp, a Valley Lee contractor who renovated the circa-1846 building, was recognized during a rededication service on Sunday, Aug. 29.
A circa-1846 church in Avenue was rededicated Sunday evening following a nearly two-year renovation.
All Saints Episcopal Church hosted the Rt. Rev. Chilton Knudsen, assisting bishop from the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, before a packed sanctuary that included two of its former rectors.
In her sermon, Knudsen encouraged the small congregation to “take the hard road, don’t take easy road.” Basing her sermon on Matthew 7, Knudsen added, “Build this house on a rock.”
The proverbial rock may have been appropriate considering the church may be the only all-wood structure of its period in the area. Local contractor Don Cropp’s crew recently completed major renovations to the building, with some of the work being “pro bono.”
Cropp’s crew gutted the church’s interior, removed the crumbling foundation of handmade, sun-dried bricks and the rotted exterior siding, rebuilt the church’s north wall, replaced the old stone footer with new concrete and steel, and installed support beams for part of the structure, according to an earlier Southern Maryland News report.
No services were held in the county’s oldest wooden church from December 2017 to February 2021 after a termite infestation devastated the floor and part of the walls.
All Saints was originally constructed as a chapel of ease in 1642 by Dr. Thomas Gerard, an original settler of St. Mary’s County, for his Anglican wife. It became a parish in 1750.
During the Sunday evening service, Knudsen — who said she’s been in the diocese for 2½ years — blessed 20 backpacks destined for nearby Dynard Elementary School students. The church has a long history of helping the 400-student school, she said, noting they were recommitting to helping once again after a hiatus.
Knudsen prayed for the Rev. Greg Syler, priest in charge, and the Rev. Laura Carpenter, pastoral administrator. Syler is rector of St. George’s in Valley Lee and Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park.
Charity Humm, a seminarian at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va., assisted Knudsen in the service. Humm’s husband, the Rev. R. Matthew Humm, is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick.
Vestry member Jack Pratt was recognized for organizing the renovation process.