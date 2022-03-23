William Righter had a vision of offering complete theater experiences in the region and that vision recently became a reality with the forming of the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland.
According to its website, the new theater “aims to engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge participants with theatrical productions that range from classic dramas and musicals to new and original works.”
“We felt that coming out of COVID-19 that there was a need for a higher caliber children’s theater arts program, which would not only be performance-based instruction but also in-depth educational instruction in all aspects of theater,” said Righter, who is the theatre’s president and artistic director. “Whether it be performing, singing, playing music or backstage such as stage managing, set building, music, lighting, makeup and things of that nature, we felt that the kids were wanting it and that it was something in the community that was desperately needed. We just felt that it took somebody to take the mantle and run with it by some people who were committed to the idea and we think we’ve got that.”
The theater will hold a weeklong camp for ages 8 through high school from June 20 to July 1 at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church in Huntingtown that will culminate in a production of “Newsies Jr.”
“It’s a training program to promote those kids to move on to bigger and better things, whether that be in theater or in life,” Righter said. “We think that it also not only contributes to the performing and the theater arts aspect of things, but it’s better for the kids all around as it will make them a better student in school and a better individual person all-around. It teaches a lot of lessons beyond the scope of performing and being involved backstage.”
One of the kids that will attend the camp will be 14-year-old Northern High School student Caleb Graves.
“Absolutely,” said Graves’ mother, Jennifer Graves-Lynn, when asked if she thought the new theater was a good idea. “Especially coming out of COVID [when] the isolation was really hard for them, it’s just another opportunity and avenue for [kids] to be involved in something with peers with similar interests and to get some good role models and adult encouragement as well is much needed across Southern Maryland.”
Graves-Lynn said her son, who has been performing since 2017, was in Twin Beach Players’ “The Ghost Before Christmas” last year along with Righter.
“[The theater has] kind of become his home away from home,” Graves-Lynn said. We got such a warm feeling from Bill and I expect the same feeling at” the new theater.
The Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland board of directors also includes Vice President/Volunteer Coordinator Aly Cross, Secretary Lara Reisman and Treasurer Brandy O’Shields.
“It is our strong belief at CTSMD that you can’t have community theater without community,” Righter said. “We strive to support all community theaters in the area and will always promote and inform the community of happenings throughout our community.”
Righter, who lives in Waldorf and is an administrative assistant for a medical commercial transport company in Prince George’s County, has performed in more than 25 plays and produced five plays.
He said he used to run Port Tobacco Players’ “Encore Kids” program, which he said was “fantastic.”
“I just thought it could be expanded upon,” he said of his idea for the new theatre. “I think the kids needed it and wanted it. Anybody we approached and any time we brought this up, it was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve been waiting for a program just like this to come to the area to get kids involved. I’m sure the negative comments will come, that comes with the territory, but honestly we’ve received nothing but high praise.”
The theater currently has five teaching artists but is hoping to add more.
“Honestly I’m not getting any younger and we need to promote that next generation of performers,” said the 55-year-old Righter. “And I think this is a fantastic way to do that.”
