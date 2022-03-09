A virtual meeting March 4 with members of the Southern Maryland delegation in Annapolis gave the region’s hospital administrators an opportunity to praise the public for its support during the pandemic and point out major challenges each facility is facing.
“We’re through it, we hope,” Dean Teague, president and CEO of CalvertHealth Medical Services declared, in reference to the COVID-19 crisis. Teague noted that members of the Calvert community brought thousands of Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the facility’s staff members, who logged long hours during the coronavirus pandemic. Many citizens also knitted and donated over 20,000 masks to the Prince Frederick hospital’s staff.
Noel Cervino, president and CEO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, told the lawmakers “everybody and his brother was helping us out” during the pandemic.
“We kept our doors open,” said Dr. Mimi Novello, the new president chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. Novello noted the Leonardtown facility had a nearly 15% turnover of personnel in 2021. In January, when COVID-19 numbers were spiking due to the omicron variant, nearly 300 hospital workers were out.
“We had to fill the gaps,” Novello said.
The hospital experienced “record numbers” of patients in its emergency room during 2021. “Our teams are tired but they continue to meet the challenges,” Novello said.
The three administrators stated they are experiencing staff shortages.
“Staffing is an immediate problem,” said Teague, who added the hospital is doing what it can to maintain its healthcare workforce. “We take care of them in any way we can.”
That includes paying local nurses more money to avoid the need to hire “agency nurses” who require even higher wages, he said. Teague said the Prince Frederick facility currently has 40 vacant nursing positions.
Albert Zanger, Charles Regional’s chief financial office, told the delegation the La Plata facility is paying large amounts of money to hire and retain nurses.
In a graph provided to the legislators, Cervino explained increased agency pricing and usage has the hospital paying $75 to $200 an hour for some health care workers. For the current fiscal year, the Charles hospital is expecting to be $9.4 million over its agency staffing budget.
“We expect this nursing shortage to last a long time,” said Zanger.
Teague declared the College of Southern Maryland, which has a credit degree program that includes nursing, has been “an outstanding asset for us.”
Cervino noted that Charles Regional is about to expand its emergency department with a $9.5 million capital project.
Novello sought the delegation’s support for legislation that will address the increase of “workplace violence” in hospitals. She noted her hospital has a committee studying the issue, which appears to be on the rise.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews