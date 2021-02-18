Last week, the Maryland Senate joined the House in the final step to override the governor’s veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, legislation which provides additional funding for Maryland schools using a new funding formula.
The Kirwan Commission, a 26-member panel made up of legislators, educators, business people and county leaders, worked to rewrite the current state education funding formula that has been used for about two decades to more equitably disperse state funds to school systems.
The commission has recommended a $3.8 billion increase in spending to be phased in over a decade. About half of the increase would come from county and city governments and the remainder from the state.
According to a press release, the legislation commits the state to invest in Maryland’s students by implementing the 10-year strategic plan to fund education equitably, raise academic achievement, and strengthen the educator workforce.
“We are thrilled that both houses of the General Assembly have united again in support of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that every student in every neighborhood has a great public school,” Cheryl Bost, State Education Association president, said in the release. “In the wake of the pandemic, investing in our schools and students through the Blueprint is more important and necessary than ever.”
Educators have been leading the advocacy charge for a new funding formula for years. Over the last four years, educator activism in support of a new funding formula has included: holding two major rallies, spearheading the passage of a ballot question during the 2018 election to ensure that casino revenues would go to increasing education funding, sending more than 150,000 emails and making more than 10,000 calls to legislators over the last four years in support of the plan, and holding a number of community forums to discuss the funding for schools.
Brit Kirwan, chair of the Kirwan Commission, released a statement where he said, “All Marylanders should rejoice over the General Assembly’s courageous action to override the veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill. … As a result, desperately needed resources will now flow to the schools and children across the state, including an army of tutors, a significant expansion of community schools and preschools, greater support for teachers and much, much more.”
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said in an emailed response this week he believes “there is too much economic uncertainty to be making a commitment to substantially increase spending.”
The senator stated, “I cannot in good conscience support this bill without supporting the tax increases required to pay for it in the future, particularly after hearing an outpouring of concern from constituents about raising their taxes.”
Although he said he “understands the importance of having high-quality schools” and is “proud to regularly support the substantial investment in educating Maryland students that the Hogan Administration and the General Assembly make each year,” he noted, “There is nothing in this legislation to help our children overcome the educational challenges caused by the pandemic … This is just another example of the tax-and-spend mentality of some elected officials in Annapolis.”
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said on Wednesday the bill was “worked on for over 11 years” and the Senate has continually worked to improve learning for kindergarten through twelfth grade and get “Maryland schools back on top.”
“Personally, I’m very happy that we passed the bill,” he said, adding it will help fund teacher’s pay, services for less privileged students and mental health supports. “It’s a really tremendous opportunity for our students.”
Staff Writer Dan Belson contributed to this report.
