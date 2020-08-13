Brian McDaniel thought his business was done when COVID-19 hit in mid-March.
McDaniel — who founded Crow Entertainment in Prince George’s County in 1997 and later moved to North Beach in 2001 and Huntingtown in 2016 — said he tried to find opportunity in the disaster.
Crow offers DJ services and photos for weddings and private events, along with digitization of old videos, film and tapes. In light of COVID-19, he and his crew of seven full-time employees shifted to focus on the latter.
McDaniel, who operates the business out of his home, said Crow Entertainment normally handles nine events each week between late March and October. However since mid-March, the business has only averaged two events, he said.
“The events industry was basically cut off at the knees all at once,” he said.
“I think the takeaway from this madness we’ve all been experiencing is that no matter what business you’re in, you have to find ways to adapt and overcome when things don’t go so well,” McDaniel said.
Many from Chesapeake Church, where McDaniel attends, have reached out to him to digitize their videos, he said. Advertising has come from word-of-mouth and his Facebook page.
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce also has done some things differently, according to its new president, Kathy Maney.
“We’re pivoting and re-inventing ourselves,” she said.
One of those pivots includes using social media to connect with clients along with businesses who may not be chamber members.
Maney said that the chamber’s new board chairman, Mark Frisco, came up with an idea for Instagram: the “How Can We Help” campaign. The outreach began in mid-July. They’ve received two responses so far.
Frisco, a local realtor who replaced Janna Jackson as board chair, said he wants to help find out what local businesses need.
Frisco wants to spread the word that businesses can apply for federal CARES funding grants. Only 35% of the $1.25 million available was disbursed in the first round by Calvert’s economic development department. The second round began Aug. 5 and runs through Aug. 19.
“A lot of times they don’t know who to reach out to or realize they might qualify or are too distracted to fill out an application,” he said.
The website to apply for a grant is calvertcountymd.gov/2672/Apply-for-a-COVID-19-Relief-Grant.
For more information on how the chamber can help local businesses, Frisco can be reached at 443-532-8776.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews