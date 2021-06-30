The revelry will continue on Solomons Island, now that southern Calvert’s popular oasis — the Tiki Bar, which has sometimes been the subject of controversy — has new owners.
A Howard County couple, Sarah and Peter Bates, recently purchased the famous bar and restaurant.
The transaction was handled by an Anne Arundel-based realtor, Murphy Commercial. Laurie Murphy Zuiderhof told Southern Maryland News the Tiki Bar was sold to the Bates for $2.4 million.
“It was a long process,” Murphy Zuiderhof said of the transaction between the Bates and the widow of previous owner Terry Clark.
The Bates have also entered into a management agreement with Gary Ouelette and Rich Cutair of Union Jacks, who have been operating the Tiki Bar since spring 2019.
Since the 1980s the Tiki Bar, under its original owner, became a popular seasonal gathering spot for Southern Marylanders who were both longterm and temporary. When the bar’s seasonal opening was scheduled for late April many of the past patrons, including Navy personnel no longer stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, would return to the area to celebrate the start of a new season.
The annual opener soon grew into an event with a Mardi Gras feel that attracted several thousand people each spring.
During the ensuing years, the Tiki Bar has been the subject of hearings held by the local planning commission and liquor board, plus court litigation and law enforcement strategy sessions.
In 2017, following Clark’s sudden death, the bar was shuttered as a new owner was sought. The business remained closed for over 18 months. In early April 2019, Clark’s heirs entered into a management agreement with the pub chain Union Jacks. That agreement was due to lapse this year.
“I want a bar I can be proud of,” Sarah Bates told Southern Maryland News on Monday. “I know that there has been some craziness. I want to make it a family friendly destination without robbing people of what they expect from the Tiki Bar.”
Murphy Zuiderhof said finding a new owner who wanted to take the business to a level that would make it popular for all generations was a key part of the process.
“We wanted good things for the community,” she said.
Sarah Bates said she had observed the success of Union Jack’s Columbia pub and figured the formula should be even more successful at a waterfront venue.
“I felt like it was a match made in heaven,” said Bates, who grew up in Texas and has been told by others that Calvert County has a similar style of rural hospitality. “I look forward to getting to know the locals.”
Bates’ business acumen in not in the area of bar and restaurant management but rather residential rental properties, as she owns and manages several apartment buildings in College Park.
A text sent to Ouelette had not been returned at press time. In a press release from Murphy Commercial, Ouelette stated, “I’m thrilled to be able to continue the Tiki legacy that Terry Clark left behind.”
