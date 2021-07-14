"It was maybe the worst of times and the best of times."
With those words, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) addressed an online forum of the League of Conservation Voters on Tuesday evening, July 13.
Hoyer, who is the U.S. House majority leader, talked about prospects for legislation, citing the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan as examples. The plans would follow up on the American Rescue Plan Act and fund infrastructure and various benefits, including two years of free preschool and two years of free community college.
Several items related to addressing climate change are in President Joe Biden's $2 trillion jobs plan, Hoyer said, including plugging abandoned oil and gas wells.
However, chances of it passing in its original form are impeded by the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to cut off debate and proceed to a vote on the underlying bill.
Hoyer said the House recently passed a $715 billion infrastructure bill, and he hopes it will go to a conference committee made up of House and Senate members if a bipartisan infrastructure bill can get out of the Senate with at least 10 Republican votes.
The House bill, dubbed the Invest in America Act, passed 221-201 earlier this month, with two Republicans, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa., 1st) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J., 4th), voting yes. Eight Republicans did not vote.
The House bill includes $250 billion in climate-related investments, Hoyer said, including $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, $7.5 billion for electric buses and transportation, and $73 billion for an electric grid authority.
He also mentioned the option of reconciliation, which he called "a relatively narrow process ... You cannot do all of the policies that you want through reconciliation."
In a local news tidbit, Hoyer said he was unable to participate in this year's wade-in at the Patuxent River with former state Sen. Bernie Fowler. Hoyer did not attend the June 13 event in St. Leonard because he recently had knee surgery.
"It was the first one I missed in a very long time," he said.
Hoyer, who noted that his Mechanicsville home is 80 feet from the Patuxent River, said he has a lifetime average score of 82 from the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group.