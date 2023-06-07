Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), left, discusses the Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program with Charles County Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Tri-County Council Executive Director John Hartline during a roundtable at the council's Hughesville headquarters.
The federally funded Southern Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program is in the implementation phase and local leaders held a strategy session late last week on how to get more residents access to the internet.
The session, billed a “roundtable,” was held at Tri-County Council headquarters in Hughesville and presided over by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). Attendees included stakeholders from Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
Invitations were sent to representatives from Calvert public school system, the county's department of social services and Calvert County Housing Authority, and there was an option to join the meeting virtually, though no one representing Calvert County attended, including the three Calvert members of the council's executive board.
The aim of the program is to help ensure that households can afford the broadband needed for such essentials as work, school and health care.
Hoyer was appointed chairman of the 13-member House of Representatives Regional Leadership Council earlier this year.
Data from the council shows that 64% of the households in Maryland’s fifth congressional district (all of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties along with southern portions of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties) have an internet service provider that offers a no-cost plan for low-income households. Approximately 12,000 households in the district have enrolled in the affordable connectivity program while another 29,000 of the district’s households are eligible by have not yet subscribed.
“We are partners to bridge the gap,” said Charles County Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D), who called the hardships experienced by residents without home internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic “very eye-opening.”
“If you didn’t have it, you were out of the loop,” Hoyer stated.
Patterson stated that in addition to some public school students with no internet access, some teachers were also unconnected during the pandemic.
Maria Navarro, Charles County superintendent of public schools, said system officials have been distributing hot spots to students needing them by using federal funds.
“i’m just excited to connect,” said Navarro, who helms a school system with an enrollment of nearly 27,600 students.
According to information on its website, the school system has budgeted $5 million of its elementary and secondary school relief funds allocation via the Maryland State Department of Education to make updates in it’s information technology infrastructure.
In its application seeking the federal funds encumbered by the state, school officials noted the system's tech infrastructure “was designed to support onsite learning. With the change to virtual and hybrid learning there is a need to provide equitable access to resources both on and offsite.”
It was also noted in the funds application that Charles’ government has been trying to extend broadband access to many of the more rural communities in the county.
“It was a unique hardship in Charles County,” said Charmaine Thompson, the public school system’s chief of technology. Thompson indicated one of the bigger challenges has been helping residents unfamiliar with the internet understand how to access it.
“A lot of families don’t know how to utilize the devices,” said Thompson.
Speaking virtually, Bob Kelly, St. Mary’s government’s information technology director, said the county is connecting a large number of homes to broadband thanks to the federal funding.
Last summer, the St. Mary’s County commissioners allocated $3.5 million in American Rescue Act funds to the tech department to connect as many residents as possible.
Kelly expressed confidence St. Mary’s could reach its goal of 100% connectivity to homes in the county. He commended Hoyer for his work in getting the federal funds.
Hoyer declared the federal money “is making a difference. Without this the community loses. The money is spent to make society successful.”
For information on eligibility for the affordable connectivity program and to submit an application, go to getinternet.gov.