Hoyer and other regional leaders talk internet access

Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), left, discusses the Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program with Charles County Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Tri-County Council Executive Director John Hartline during a roundtable at the council's Hughesville headquarters.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The federally funded Southern Maryland Broadband/Affordable Connectivity Program is in the implementation phase and local leaders held a strategy session late last week on how to get more residents access to the internet.

The session, billed a “roundtable,” was held at Tri-County Council headquarters in Hughesville and presided over by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). Attendees included stakeholders from Charles and St. Mary’s counties.


