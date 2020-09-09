Like so many other people, MJ Brickey-Godfrey was impacted by the dark events on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Huntingtown publicist will help commemorate the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks when she performs at the “9/11 State of Mind” event, which will be live streamed from various locations today in Nashville, Tenn.
“Of course, it is an honor for me to perform, but I hope this also brings pride to the Southern Marylanders who lost loved ones during the attacks on the Pentagon Sept. 11, 2001,” Brickey-Godfrey said. “I know that some in the area also lost loved ones in other attacks that day as well.”
Brickey-Godfrey will sing Celine Dion’s “Ashes” during the event.
“The very first time I heard it I listened to the words and thought, ‘What a beautiful song,’” said Brickey-Godfrey, who is also the Washington, D.C., liaison for the National EMS Memorial Service. “The words spoke to me because when you’re working with first responders constantly we’re still hearing of 9/11 and how EMS and other responders are still dying by cancers and other health problems” after working at Ground Zero.
The event, which is also Suicide Awareness Day, will begin Sept. 10 and run in a continuous loop until the Ground Zero Flag is hoisted up over the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge by the Nashville Fire Department.
“We started putting the pieces together and I made some calls to some of the bands I know,” said Santos Lopez, who helped organize the event along with Rick McGachey and 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial Foundation Founder/CEO Eric Robertson, “and now three weeks later we have this.”
The event, which is usually held in New York City, was moved to Nashville as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The website www.pmevents99.wixsite.com said the event is “simply to provide a positive tribute and a virtual experience like no other. To honor 9/11 and promote the 9/12 phenomenon mindset of getting America working again like we did after the horrific attacks on American soil in 2001. To never forget of what we were and what we can once again become.”
There will also be performances by Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of the late country music icon Johnny Cash, whose agent is Brickey-Godfrey, as well as Saving Able along with Paul Sr., Joannie Kay, Joanne Cash, Canned Heat and Dave Bray USA.
Like so many others, Brickey-Godfrey was affected by the horrific events on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, which claimed a total of 2,977 lives.
At the time, she was living in Portsmouth, Ohio, had slept in late and was rushing around trying to get her daughter to school and happened to hear a passing report about the World Trade Center on the radio, though she was more focused on calling a childhood friend whose feelings she had hurt the previous night.
“I heard on the radio that something had happened at the World Trade Center but I was really caught up in what I had done to my friend,” she said. “I called him and was trying to apologize but he kept saying, ‘Look, I don’t even care about last night, have you heard what has happened?’ And I’m like, ‘No’ and he told me the first plane had hit.”
By the time she had driven to her friend’s house, the second plane had hit and her thoughts immediately went to a close friend whose fiance worked at, and dropped their baby off at a daycare, at the World Trade Center.
“I panicked and thought, ‘Oh my God, Rosie’s baby and fiance,’” Brickey-Godfrey said.
By some miracle, Rosie had not had to go to school that day, so he kept the baby with her, though “any other day he would have.”
Rosie’s fiance, however, died in the attacks and his body was later found using cellular technology.
“I don’t know what the word is, but some people would say she lost it,” Brickey-Godfrey said of Rosie, who she spoke with every day on the telephone. “Our friendship changed because she couldn’t handle it. [Sept. 11] was that day our friendship ended.”
A journalist at the time, Brickey-Godfrey poured her emotions into a column titled “Re-living the Loss,” which ran in the McAlester News-Capital. The column took first place in the Best Serious Column division during the National Newspaper Association’s 2012 Better Newspaper Contest.
“This one stood out for its raw emotion captured in easy-to-read, short sentences that pull the reader along. Great job of putting a really human face on the tragedy,” a judge commented.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Lopez was a volunteer 9/11 responder with the New York National Guard who helped the rescue effort with “a bucket brigade, carrying one piece at a time.”
The vice president of marketing for “Orange County Choppers” added he didn’t like talking about the tragedy and that it took him 18 years to revisit the site — “I tried to cut my emotions off that day,” he said — but said he “can still remember that pulverized cement smell.”
The event will raise funds for the 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial Foundation, which is a mobile exhibit of four tractor-trailers that travel coast to coast “to share the history and artifacts pertaining to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.”
For more information or to watch the event, go to www.911stateofmind.com.
To make a donation to the 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial Foundation, go to https://911rememberedthetravelingmemorial.org/.
