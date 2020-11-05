For an entire year, Jim Bailey not only had to avoid bombs and bullets from the North Vietnamese, but also the elements, snakes and the daily grind of the Vietnam War while he served his country.
And this fall, the 72-year-old U.S. veteran was shown appreciation for his service when he was presented with a Quilt of Valor from the Faith and Freedom Calvert County Chapter in a ceremony at his Lusby home.
“Oh my Lord, it’s such an honor,” Bailey said as he held the red, white, blue and gray quilt. “I didn’t realize that so many veterans all over the United States have received these. Oh yes, it sure is” going to go in a place of honor, he said.
“I think it’s a wonderful effort and I think it demonstrates something very important that we need to keep in mind today,” said Calvert County Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R). “I think that’s just a wonderful, physical means to do and to give someone because it gives them comfort, it gives them warmth and it gives them protection, which are things you don’t have when you’re engaged in a war.”
The 60-by-50-inch gift was quilted by JoMarie Coster, bound by Ludmilla Hajdur-Ftainbrook and pieced together by chapter president Dee Wunder.
“It makes me feel wonderful inside [presenting these],” said Wunder, whose father was a World War II veteran. “It’s like I’m honoring him and all service members. It gives me a lot of pride.”
Bailey was nominated in February by his neighbor and friend, Cindy Avici.
“I know about his service in Vietnam and I thought he should be honored for that,” she said. “He’s a wonderful person in all walks of life, and I knew he’d never been thanked properly for his service.”
Bailey grew up in St. Mary’s County’s Hollywood and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1967. He voluntarily enlisted in the service on Feb. 15, 1968.
“You have to remember, I grew up in the 50s with [tough guys] John Wayne and Gene Autry and Roy Rogers,” he said. “My mom and dad didn’t want me to go, but I felt it was the right thing to do. A lot of folks who had their doubts thought that this was a crazy damn war and we shouldn’t be in it, but if they’d been there they might have changed their minds.”
Bailey — nicknamed Beetle in honor of the long-running comic strip — was sent to Nha Trang as a member of the third platoon (Wolfpack) of the 281st Assault Helicopter Company, which was attached to 5th Special Forces Project Delta.
Shot down by the enemy
While engaging the enemy in April of 1969, one round ripped through the bottom of the Bell UH-1C chopper — known as a Huey — that Bailey was in and tore into the hydraulic line. Losing fluid quickly, the pilot managed to limp to a rice paddy eight miles away and the crew was finally rescued 90 minutes later while a group of South Vietnamese rangers stood guard around the perimeter.
During Operation Casspark II the following month, Bailey took enemy fire in his left leg, which he said was “superficial.”
“I was pulling these wires out of my leg and I got one where when I pulled it, it had hooked inside,” he said. “Later, the medic told me, ‘You’ll get a purple heart for this,’ but I never did. I’ve seen too many guys missing arms and legs and fingers to worry about a medal. It would have meant something to me if I had saved someone.”
Two months later, Bailey’s gunship was shot down a second time when a bullet tore through the chopper’s rotor drive shaft, which Bailey said “sent a heck of a vibration through the helicopter.” Regardless, the pilot managed to set it down in a clearing, not knowing if it was safe to do so.
“You never knew who the enemy was,” Bailey said, “so just about any place was behind enemy lines.”
During one sniffer — or reconnaissance — mission in September, a squadron of three choppers unexpectedly flew over a large North Vietnamese encampment.
“Oh my God, no, we did not expect to see that there,” he said. “There were a couple hundred [soldiers] and as soon as we flew over that flag we knew what was coming. It was like going into a hornet’s nest.”
The three choppers had a bit of an advantage as most of the division was in the mess hall, but things soon went south.
“They started shooting at us with small arms and there was one guy that was crawling toward the rifles and I managed to get him,” Bailey said. “We used everything we had and even pulled the ammunition out of the mini guns and put it in the M-60s. The pilots even passed us their .45s. We shot everything and when we left, there wasn’t a round left on that ship. We tore up what we could, but they shot us up real bad.”
His gunship — Bailey and his fellow soldiers often flew without doors in order to carry more ammunition — took 22 bullets alone “but not enough to knock us down.”
Recognized by a fellow soldier
During a mission at Bu Prang around Nov. 27, 1969, a pilot by the name of Bobby George — whom Bailey had flown with numerous times — took a fully loaded gunship “into a real hot spot” to help rescue four soldiers who had been shot down.
George was awarded the Silver Star for “gallantry in action” and sent a copy of the certificate to Bailey along with a handwritten note in the corner.
“Half of this is yours, I wish we could split it,” the note read. “If you did not make 520 fly the way she did, I would never have lived to write this. Seven others would also be dead if it weren’t for you and your special efforts. My thanks to you. You were the best crew chief I ever had the honor to serve and fly with.”
“All I did was my job,” Bailey said, showing a hint of emotion, “but that was the proudest thing that’s ever happened to me.”
But it wasn’t just the enemy that Bailey and his squadron had to battle; there was also the intense humidity, rainy season and 37 species of venomous snakes, including one Bailey and his fellow soldiers knew as “2-steppers,” which indicated how far one would get if bitten.
Bailey earned 17 air medals during his service, which came to an end on March 7, 1970. He returned home to Texas where he worked at the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in Houston before moving back to Maryland in 1997.
But while he battled the North Vietnamese overseas, he sometimes battled fellow veterans back home.
“I joined the Knights of Columbus and some of the guys as soon as I said I’d been in Vietnam the first words out of one of their mouths was, ‘Oh, we should have never been in that war,’” Bailey said, referring to the 19-year conflict, which claimed 58,220 U.S. service members and left an additional 1,626 missing in action.
“I had to hold my tongue at the time because I wasn’t going to unload at him, but it just made me so mad,” Bailey said. “How do you think the veterans today coming back from Iraq or Afghanistan would feel if I looked at them in the eye and said that? Well, that’s not just a slap in his face but it’s a slap in the faces of all the buddies he left there that died. That’s not right.”
He attends reunions each year but said it’s getting harder as he gets older, and also he’s starting to “see less and less people.”
Bailey, who has three children with Martha, his wife of 48 years, was asked if he had any regrets about serving in Vietnam.
“I really don’t,” he said. “Not a one.”
