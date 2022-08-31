In the 1980s there weren’t a lot of resources available for victims of violent crimes and their families, and it took a brutal murder in St. Mary’s County to change that.
The rape and murder of Stephanie Roper and the ensuing court case compelled her parents, Vince and Roberta Roper, to start a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by violent crimes.
In the boardroom of the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center in Upper Marlboro — which is is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — a poem by Roper sits next to collages of victims the organization has assisted:
“Remember us whenever you see a sunrise,
Remember us whenever you see a star,”
“It’s the greatest satisfaction and reward to know that after 40 years this organization continues to help people in their darkest days,” said Roberta Roper, who served as executive director of the organization for 20 years. “I think of this as Stephanie’s legacy.”
“It is very satisfying,” said executive director Kurt Wolfgang, who helped found the organization. “I would say 99% of the people we help really appreciate it even when we don’t change the outcome of anything. Just the fact that someone is standing there with them and willing to walk them through the process is a great deal of comfort to them.”
According to a news release, the nonprofit “ensures that victims of crime receive justice and are treated with dignity and compassion through comprehensive victims’ rights and services.”
“I just have a passion for helping victims,” Director of Victims’ Services Ellie Jones said. “And if I can help at least one victim I’m happy.”
“There’s a real need for it because crime numbers are going up and people are being dragged into the criminal justice system who have absolutely no idea what’s going on,” Director of Legal Services Pauline Mandel said. “They don’t know anything about their rights, or even that they have rights because no one tells them.”
The poem continues: “Remember us whenever you see a rainbow, or woods in autumn color from afar,”
The release stated that the organization is the “longest running and largest legal clinic serving victims of all crimes in this country.”
“You’re meeting people at their worst possible moments,” Sandra Sanna-Buckles, the organization’s public relations and development specialist, said. “They need someone to accompany them, they need someone to explain things to them.”
... “Remember us whenever you see the roses or seagulls sailing high in a sky of blue,
“Remember us whenever you see waves shining in the sun,” ...
The organization, which was called the Stephanie Roper Committee and Foundation until 2002, has attorneys on staff and victims are guided through the legal process. Sanna-Buckles said the organization handled about 1,200 cases last year.
... “And remember we’ll be remembering you,
Remember us whenever you see a teardrop, or meadows wet with the morning dew,” ...
Victims and families of crime victims are starting to get the rights they deserve, but it wasn’t always so.
On the night of April 3, 1982, 22-year-old Stephanie Roper went to a friend’s home to spend the night, though she left early to head home to work on her college final.
“She was a wonderful person and wonderful friend and a beautiful human being,” Roberta said. “The kind of child every parent hopes and prays for.”
Her car broke down on Floral Park Road, about 15 minutes from her Croom home, and she was abducted by two men who took her to an abandoned building in Mechanicsville. She was missing for more than a week.
“It’s almost like living in a fog,” Roberta said. “You can’t really process much of anything. I prayed that we would find her because I couldn’t stand not knowing the truth.”
Nine days after the abduction, she was found in a swampy area in Mechanicsville. She had been sexually assaulted, tortured and shot in the head. But the nightmare didn’t end there.
“In the immediate aftermath you only see the darkness of everything,” Roberta said. “And when that’s compounded by a criminal justice program that shuts you out of the process, it makes your grief and your loss and your rage all that deeper.”
Roberta was referring to a justice system which banished her from the courtroom, denied her impact statement after she said the judge deemed it would be “emotional and irrelevant,” could not show photos of Stephanie because it was considered inflammatory and learned grisly details of the crime on the evening news.
“We had to do something to change the way the criminal justice system treats crime victims,” Roberta said.
“They wanted to make sure all families had guidance through the system because it’s a very challenging legal world,” Sanna-Buckles said. “They wanted to make sure her death was not in vain.”
Jack Ronald Jones and Jerry Lee Beatty were both sentenced to life in prison for Stephanie Roper’s murder.
... “Remember us whenever you feel love glowing in your heart,
And remember we’ll be remembering you.”
