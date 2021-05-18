Indian Head native Bill Killen, 81, recently won several Ben Franklin writing awards from the National Fire Heritage Center for three books and a newsletter.
Killen, a 1958 graduate of Lackey High School, won a gold award for "The History of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team."
He also won bronze awards for three entries: "Firefighting with Henry's Model T," "Hallock Chemical Fire Engine" and the Model T Times newsletter.
A 1993 graduate of University of Maryland University College, Killen began his career in 1956 at the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.
He started his paid fire career as a GS-3 firefighter trainee at the Navy Propellant Plant, now Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head division, in 1960. He retired as director of the Navy Fire and Emergency Services in 2004.
Killen, who now lives in northeast Tennessee in Church Hill, a town of 6,600, said he moved there to work as the fire chief at the Holston Army ammunition plant in Kingsport in January 2005. He worked there until March 2006. He liked the area so much and that he and his wife Carole decided to stay, he said.
Killen has served as a consultant off-and-on since he left Holston.
His first book, "Firefighting with Henry's Model T," was published in 2008, with a second edition in 2013. That book, which includes numerous photos, is the only one in existence about the Model T firefighting apparatus, he said.
Stringer work
Killen said he began writing as a paid part-time stringer for six newspapers while in high school, including The Washington Post, Washington Evening Star, the weekly Washington Daily News, Maryland Independent, Times Crescent and Waldorf Leaf. Killen said he covered high school sports, fires and crimes and was paid by the column inch.
In his firefighting career, Killen was fire chief of Metropolitan Washington Airports in Alexandria, Va., and the Apollo Astronaut Rescue Team, Kennedy Space Center Fire Department, in Florida.
Killen was also president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs in 2005 and 2006, president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Foundation from 1998 to 2003 and vice president of The Institution of Fire Engineers, U.S. branch.
Located in Emmitsburg, the National Fire Heritage Center was founded in 2005. NFHC board member Lynn White said the awards were first issued in 2012, although awards were not presented from 2018 to 2020.