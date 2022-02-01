When Tyree Inman decided to do a 23andMe DNA test, she thought she might find some twigs or leaves in her family tree. Instead, she found a whole limb.
The Indian Head resident was looking to gain a better understanding of her ancestry, but ended up shocked to discover she had three half-brothers and a father who lived about 25 miles away.
“It was unbelievable,” Inman said. “I was a believer and I prayed beforehand, but I didn’t even care who he was as a person. I was just excited to meet him and spend some time with him. I was just happy to know him because I went 27 years without knowing him.”
“I never thought in my 52 years that I would have a daughter,” said Maurice Gatling, who is a social services worker for the Washington, D.C., government. “She just came out of nowhere. I always wanted a daughter and now I’m a really proud dad. I feel like I’m dreaming or something. It’s amazing. I still can’t believe it. I’m speechless.”
Inman, who grew up without a father, said she and her mother never really broached the subject, and she didn’t push it because she didn’t feel out of place.
“I never really thought about my dad because I had everything growing up,” the 27-year-old said. “I never wanted or needed for anything. And some of the friends I hung around didn’t have dads, so it just seemed normal.”
But as an adult, she wanted to know more about herself and in November her mentor at church suggested she take a DNA test.
“My mom never talked about it and I never looked into it,” she said. “But I started getting curious.”
She received the results on Nov. 17 and tossed them in her car and took off to her mortuary classes at the Community College of Baltimore County.
“I was really excited,” she said, “but I told myself not to look at them anymore because I was anxious.”
But a few minutes later she pulled over to the side of the road, tore open the envelope, downloaded the app and was stunned when she discovered she had three half-brothers — Daquan, 27, Maurice, 28, and Eric, 30, all of whom live in the DMV area. She also has a brother, Tyrelle, on her mother’s side.
She also saw she had a father, though at first she was unable to see a photo of him.
She tracked down Eric through social media and he put in a call to Gatling, who had no idea he even had a daughter.
“I thought he was jabbing around,” Gatling said of his son's call. “I was at work when he called me and I’m like, ‘Come on, get out of here. Knock it off.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it. It caught my attention and shook me up for a minute.”
A few days later she met her father and Eric in an auto parts parking lot.
Inman said, “When I first saw [my dad’s] face I cried.”
“It was shocking,” Gatling said. “And then when I saw her with my own eyes, I was like, 'It is you.'"
“He was excited to talk to me and that made me feel good,” Inman said of her father, who gifted her a pendant necklace. “He said, ‘You know I can’t make up 27 years, but I’d love to start a relationship with you now,’ and I said yes right away.”
To be 100% sure they were related, the pair even got tested at a local lab where the results confirmed what she had known all along.
“I needed to be extra, extra, extra sure before I told my mom,” Inman said. “When I told her about my dad, she just said, ‘OK, so are you going to start a relationship with him?’ And I said, ‘Of course.’”
Amazingly, Eric had only recently discovered Gatling was his father three years earlier and had done so by taking a 23andMe test, which is how the company had Gatling’s DNA.
“With genetic testing readily available to consumers, we are increasingly hearing stories of families discovering and reuniting with newfound relatives, and of customers finding unexpected results in their reports,” a 23andMe representative said in an email. “Although 23andMe was not designed specifically to help people confirm parentage or find biological parents, our DNA Relatives tool does help people find and connect with participating genetic relatives.”
Inman said an ensuing dinner at a Bowie restaurant seemed like they had all known each other all their lives.
“It’s been kind of unbelievable that I have a dad now,” Inman said. “He’s so nice, he always calls me and checks up on me. He’s been really good from that perspective.”
“My goals are now to build something and hopefully something will evolve,” Gatling said. “I have some male friends who have daughters and I’m trying to adjust [to having her in my life but]. They’ve given me some good advice. But it seems like she’s been in my life since Day 1, to be honest with you.”