It took over two years, but The Inn at Leonardtown opened on June 7.
Before that, St. Mary’s county seat was left without a hotel after Sean Earley purchased the former Executive Inn & Suites in May 2019.
Hotel general manager Bonnie Barrett said their opening was delayed due to a renovation that was postponed by COVID-19-related shipping problems.
She also pointed out that delivery of the Italian tile flooring in the lobby was halted because it was on the Ever Given, a ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt during a sandstorm for six days in March.
Barrett said the 41-room hotel had a near complete renovation, including insulation, carpet, wallpaper, furniture and flooring.
Some of the holdover items are photos from across the state that line the hallways. Visitors will see pictures of crabs, the state capital and Baltimore, among others.
Barrett said that Earley — who also owns Patuxent Transportation, which includes several car dealerships, two trolleys, several limousines and two Mercedes rentals — wanted to make the inn “a boutique hotel.” As such, it is part of the Choice Hotels family and part of its “Ascend collection.”
It includes items from locals, such as the front desk, which was made by Cord’s Cabinetry of Charlotte Hall. Artwork of birds and butterflies from Susan Carney can be seen in all of the hotel rooms, one of which is a bridal suite with a jacuzzi.
Quality Street Kitchen & Catering plans to open up the lobby area soon, Barrett said, offering food and alcoholic beverages.
During the St. Mary’s Alcohol and Beverage Board’s July 8 meeting, Quality Street owner Sharon Purcell said her brother owns the business. However, Barrett clarified that Purcell’s brother, Brian Norris, is the chief executive officer of Cherry Cove Hospitality, which manages the Inn at Leonardtown. Purcell’s business is in the process of relocating from 41675 Fenwick St.
Barrett said a single-story hotel was built on the site in the 1950s or 1960s. It was demolished in 2008 and replaced by a three-story building that became a Best Western and then Executive Inn & Suites.
Parking for the Inn at Leonardtown is available behind the building or across the street in a city-owned lot.
Barrett noted that The Fenwick Inn, which is located behind a row of tall pine trees across the street but accessed via Fenwick Street, is not an inn, but rather a venue, mainly for weddings.
Donna O’Connor, owner of The Fenwick Inn, said it had a soft opening last October but recently has been “swamped” with business.
Barrett said the Inn at Leonardtown has also seen quite a bit of wedding venue traffic. “I’ve had umpteen brides-to-be calling me for rooms and a trolley,” she said.
Both businesses were busy July 9 to 11 during the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival. Barrett said the inn offered a two-night stay with a trolley ride to the St. Clements Island Museum in Coltons Point. All 21 of the rooms they offered as part of the festival package were booked, she said.
Rooms rates currently run $115 to $125 a night from Sundays through Thursdays, and $125 to $155 a night on Fridays and Saturdays.
Barrett said she still has some employee positions open. “We’ve had struggles hiring people,” she said. The business has seven employees but is looking to hire five more, including front desk and housekeeping staff.
Some renovations are still to be finished on the outside of the property, evidenced by a man working on a lift on July 28.
Barrett said the hotel plans to host live music on weekends in the future.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews