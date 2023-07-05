James Brown, standing left, leads a yoga teacher workshop with his mentor Maty Ezraty in Los Angeles. Brown personally trained over 500 yoga instructors and developed training programs for major yoga companies in the U.S. and Europe over the last 20 years.
James Matthew Brown sits practices his poses in Central Park, New York City.
Photo courtesy of James Matthew Brown
Photo courtesy of James Matthew Brown
James Matthew Brown leads a yoga class at Exhale Venice in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.
James Matthew Brown is a yoga instructor from Calvert County who spent the last 20 years teaching in California and traveling the world to train yoga teachers.
Before he left the area, he was a yoga instructor for former Vice President Al Gore's family during the 2000 presidential election.
Now, he’s back in Solomons Island teaching “The Yoga Starter Course: 28 Days to a Self-Guided Practice.” The online course aims to give people the tools to connect with their bodies and quiet their minds.
“I teach people how to find sanctuary on their own yoga mats without years of practice,” Brown, a 1983 Calvert High School alumnus, said.
While traveling and teaching in Los Angeles, Brown said he taught yoga to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, X-Files star Gillian Anderson and other celebrities. He traveled with his teacher, Maty Ezraty, and developed digital content for major yoga companies in Europe.
After working in France and London throughout the pandemic, he said he felt lost following the death of his mother and two dogs. He relied on his teachings to help him through that period of his life.
“I was getting frustrated, and then I thought, ‘Just do your practice, the thing that you used to teach people to do,’” he said. “I hadn't done it for a long time but was so amazed at how immediately effective it was. I thought, ‘Oh my god, why am I not teaching?’”
When Brown returned to the United States after leaving Europe, he felt overwhelmed by things like TV news and wanted to help people learn to cut out extra “noise” in their lives. He found that people understood the value of silence after being forced to take things slower during the pandemic.
Brown wants to emphasize that yoga is not necessarily physical and anyone is capable of learning it. His course focuses on providing the skills to help people create a yoga practice that works for them, including breathing and meditation methods.
“The way I teach the course is that I'm going to give you this tool bag to find the thing that interests you, then you can pay attention to it,” Brown said.
The course provides three short videos for 28 days titled “to think about,” “to know” and “to do.” The videos go over the ideology of a certain method, how to use a method and which poses or breathing practices to try.
Brown is also offering two in-person sessions for his students at the St. Leonard Community Center on Aug. 5 and 26, a press release announced.
“These exclusive workshops offer a deeper exploration of the poses, meditations, and breathing practices taught in the online course,” the press release states.
Brown’s sister and media liaison Anita Stevens says students enjoy being able to go at their own pace and individualize the methods.
“You go at your leisure and can stop any time,” Stevens said. “He really goes in-depth, whether it's a pose or meditation, then he demonstrates how to do it yourself.”