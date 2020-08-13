Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage to a number of county and state roadways in Southern Maryland last week, some of which may take months to repair. As rainwater caused flooding that washed away several streets, some residents found themselves stranded.
In St. Mary’s County, parts of Morganza Turner Road, Scott Circle Road, Friendship School Road, Dr. Johnson Road, Manor Road and Busy Corner Road all sustained damage from storm water and are currently closed, Stephen Walker, director of the St. Mary’s department of Emergency Services, said in an email.
According to John Deatrick, director of the St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation, crews are working to open Friendship School Road by Aug. 14 and Dr. Johnson Road should be reopened by Aug. 24. Manor Road between Lori Lane and Hurry Road and Busy Corner Road at Colton Point Road were “much worse” than the others, he said, and it could take two months or more to perform a complete replacement.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is working to make repairs on several state roads in St. Mary’s County as well, including the Route 5 bridge over St. Clements Creek and the Route 6 bridge over Persimmon Creek, according to a release.
For the Route 5 closure, a traffic detour is now in place along Point Lookout Road over St. Clements Creek just north of Route 242. Repairs began on Monday, according to a MDOT release.
Regarding Route 6, a segment of New Market Turner Road is closed but local traffic is being directed from Route 6 to Flora Corner Road and Route 5/235. At this time it is unknown how long the bridge will be closed.
In Calvert County, several roads were so severely flooded residents were trapped with no way out. One of those residents, Robin Kirkley, who lives on Hunting Farms Lane in the subdivision Hunting Creek Farms in Huntingtown, organized a GoFundMe to help mitigate the costs of repairing the private road. Before 11 a.m. last Tuesday, the morning of the storm, two culverts were completely washed out, along with a section of the road, stranding six families, she said. Ox Cart Road in Huntingtown experienced similar damages.
Their first estimate for repairs was $100,000, Kirkley said, and since the process of getting help from the government is a long one, she hopes the funds raised will help keep that cost down.
“We’ve received a lot of support and we’re grateful,” she said, with over 200 donors raising $21,855 in five days.
Route 263 between Tobacco Road and Wilson Road in Calvert is closed due to damage caused by the tropical storm and local traffic is being directed from Route 263 to Emmanuel Church Road to Wilson Road, then back to Route 263. Repairs began on Monday, according to an MDOT release.
One county road is closed as well, Kerry Dull, director of the Calvert department of public works and transportation, told Southern Maryland News on Tuesday. The Stinnett Road bridge is currently being evaluated and Dull said it needs to be repaired “before we let traffic on it.” A timeline for those repairs is unknown at this time.
He said there was extensive damage to other roadways in Calvert and they are currently doing repairs on several other county roads, which currently remain open.
According to the Charles County Department of Public Works and Transportation, there were no ongoing road closures in the county related to the storm, but the Route 381 bridge over Swanson Creek in Prince George’s County, near Charles County, collapsed due to erosion. Repairs have been made to the roadway and crews will continue to make repairs to protect from further erosion. The roadway is expected to be open by the end of the week.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews