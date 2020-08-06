In addition to bringing three separate tornadoes to Southern Maryland, high rainfall and winds causing major flooding and outages, Tropical Storm Isaias also killed one Suitland resident traveling through Mechanicsville on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tiaesa Sade Lake, 31, had been heading southbound on Three Notch Road, near Charlotte Hall School Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, when a large tree on the shoulder of that side of the road fell onto the vehicle, trapping her, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. She was declared dead at the scene.
At least six people, including Lake, have died on the east coast due to the tropical storm, which made landfall late Monday night in North Carolina before whipping up the east coast into Canada on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.
Isaias brought at least three separate tornados to Southern Maryland, according to the National Weather Service, and hit Southern Maryland the hardest in the region, with 9 inches of rain reported at Sotterley in St. Mary’s, 8 inches in Prince Frederick and 5 inches in La Plata, and wind speeds of over 50 miles per an hour reported throughout the area.
John Bordash, a Solomons-based weather hobbyist who for seven years has run JB Weather, a Southern Maryland-centric weather site, said he “wasn’t really expecting” the area to be hit as hard as it did, later adding he suspects St. Mary’s and Southern Maryland was likely hit harder than any region on the East Coast.
“St. Mary’s potentially saw the core of Isaias on the east coast,” he said, as the area was a focal point for an increased rain threat, combined with high wind speeds which caused serious flooding in the area. The Carolinas, where the storm first made landfall, as well as areas in New Jersey and Pennsylvania did not see similar effects, he said.
Within the NWS Baltimore-Washington Region, which includes most of Maryland’s western shore, Washington and part of Virginia, “The obvious area that got hit worst was east of I-95, east of the D.C. metro, mostly Southern Maryland,” Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “St. Mary’s and Calvert had flooding on top of tornadoes, Charles, as well had flooding.”
Westward, Charles County saw less severe effects than St. Mary’s and Calvert, with spotters in Dentsville and Ripley reporting around 2½ inches of rain, and La Plata reporting the county’s highest at 5 inches. Flash floods were reported to NWS throughout Hughesville and Charlotte Hall.
Coastal gusts of wind reached 68 mph off the shore of St. Mary’s, where a Point Lookout buoy reported the high speed to the NWS close to 10 a.m. A gust of 61 mph was reported in Piney Point around that time, as well as 56 mph winds off of Calvert Cliffs and Cobb Island, and 53 mph in North Beach.
Southern Maryland also wasn’t expecting to be hit by Isaias as early as it did, Bordash said, as the storm moved faster than expected overnight and hit the area “about three to four hours early, it peaked at 8 a.m. instead of noon.”
The separate tornadoes which the NWS has confirmed by surveys included one in Ridge at 6:27 a.m., which spent one minute on the ground causing wind speeds as high as 80 mph, as well as one which was spotted shortly after near Piney Point, which caused wind speeds as high as 100 mph and lasted 13 minutes, traveling 7.3 miles.
A third tornado was spotted in Calvert later Tuesday morning, touching the ground for about four minutes in the area of Dares Beach at 7:33 a.m., reaching peak wind speeds of 90 mph, according to the weather service’s preliminary report. Tornadoes were reported on the eastern shore of the state, as well.
SMECO estimated Isaias caused power outages to over 40,000 of its customers in the tri-county area and Prince George’s, and SMECO spokesperson Tom Dennison said Calvert and southern St. Mary’s appeared to be hit the hardest.
The region hasn’t been hit this hard by a storm since Hurricane Irene in 2011, Bordash said.
