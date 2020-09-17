Some like it hot.
Nearly 150 Calvert public school students recently received Kajeet Smartspot hot spots from the school district to access the internet during continued online learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The students were loaned the devices, which operate on the Verizon cellular network, so they can work remotely while school buildings in Calvert remain closed to students.
On Friday, Sept. 11, Southern Maryland News interviewed several parents who picked up their hot spots at the Calvert Elementary School cafeteria. Each had a different reason why their students needed a hot spot.
Jeff Goins picked up one for his daughter, senior Sophia Rosa Goins.
Jeff Goins can get internet at his home through Verizon but “it’s more down than up. The lines are so old, they only carry so much data. This is gonna make it way better for me,” he said. “I am grateful to the county for providing this.”
Dealing with learning virtually “kind of stresses the parent and the kid out,” he said.
Jeff Goins, who lives in Prince Frederick, noted that he can get Verizon and Comcast internet service at his home, but it’s not affordable for him.
Dana Krohnert picked up a hot spot for her ninth-grade student, Sara. They live off Leitches Wharf Road near the Patuxent River.
“We have two Verizon hot spots that don’t work,” Dana Krohnert said, after picking one up at the school. “We have two hot spots on a normal basis, but you can’t stream,” she said, noting the Verizon cell signal is weak.
“They can do email,” she said of Sara and Linnae, a 10th-grader. Dana Krohnert noted that her daughters could go to an internet cafe at Huntingtown High School, but said that most of the time they will go to a friend’s house to use internet four days a week.
Owings resident Tyeshia Jones said getting the hot spot for her daughter, Jaelyn, was “awesome.”
“We’re trying to figure this whole thing out together,” she said, noting that her seventh-grade daughter has asthma and will learn virtually from home the entire school year.
Cable internet service is not available in her area, which Jones called “a dirt road in the woods.”
She has a strong cell signal with Sprint, which recently merged with T-Mobile, but for some reason Sprint’s hot spots do not work in her area, she said. Jones speculated that it may have something to do with the merger.
She was “hoping and keeping her fingers crossed” that the Verizon hot spot would work.
Jaelyn used her cell phone as a hot spot in the spring when school buildings closed and “is fine with virtual learning,” but misses her friends.
An information sheet that was provided to the parents by the school system said the Verizon service offers 30 gigabytes of data per month. After that it will be throttled down to 500 megabytes a day.
