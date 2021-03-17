La Plata town council candidates David Jenkins and Amy Posey advanced to the town's May 4 general election after a run-off election earlier this week.
According to certified results from the town's website for the Monday, March 15, primary, Jenkins had 98 votes and Posey 59, compared to 42 for Chelsea Williams. Those candidates were up for election in Ward 4 to replace current Councilwoman Paddy Mudd, who did not run again.
In an email on Tuesday, Posey said she is humbled and honored by those who supported her.
"I look forward to hearing your issues and concerns," Jenkins said in an email.
Both thanked those who voted.
Other races set for May 4 include Ward 1 between incumbent Matt Simpson and challenger James Goldsmith, and Ward 2 between newcomers Jonathan D. Norris and Matthew D. Trollinger.
Mayor Jeannine James drew no challenger, while Evalyne L. Bryant-Ward will be elected in Ward 3 without opposition.
Current council members Brent Finagin, Ward 2, and Emily Mudd Hendricks, Ward 3, are not running again.