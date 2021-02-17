Rachel Jones has made history by earning the governor’s appointment to a vacancy in the Maryland House of Delegates for District 27-B, which covers parts of Calvert and Prince George’s counties. The appointment was announced Wednesday morning.
Jones, 36, an Owings resident and graduate of Calvert High School, becomes the first African American female from Calvert to represent the county in the state legislature.
“I am confident that Rachel Jones will be a strong advocate for constituents in Calvert and Prince George’s counties in her role as delegate,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) stated in a press release.
“I am elated, I feel an overwhelming sense of joy,” Jones told Southern Maryland News.
Jones has worked as a field representative in Southern Maryland for U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) since 2016. For three years prior to that she was on former Sen. Barbara Mikulski’s staff.
“It was an honor and privilege to work for both senators Cardin and Mikulski,” said Jones. “Now, I have a chance to advocate on my own behalf. I’m excited.”
The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee recommended Jones for appointment to the seat which became vacant after Michael A. Jackson was appointed District 27 senator. Jackson filled the vacancy created with the resignation of the late Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who resigned 23 days before he passed away at his Calvert County residence.
The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee had submitted the name of Jacqueline Steele-McCall for consideration.
Jones told Southern Maryland News that Hogan’s appointments secretary called her with the news that she had been selected around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jones also spoke with Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and learned that her swearing in ceremony would take place Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. in the state house in Annapolis. As of Wednesday, Jones had not learned what her committee assignments would be.
In addition to working for two U.S. senators, Jones, who has a degree from Morgan State University, has worked as an associate consultant for the Federal Communications Commission and as a legislative aide to Nathaniel McFadden, a former state senator. Jones serves as the vice president for the Farming for Hunger board of directors.
“Her long experience in advocacy and public service has more than qualified her for this position, and we know she is ready to hit the ground running,” Calvert County Democratic Party officials said in a statement released shortly after Jones’ appointment was announced.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews