Although he didn't like it, Judge Michael J. Stamm declined on Oct. 28 to jail a 39-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of an engaged couple who died in a fiery crash earlier this year.
Aleksandar A. Ivanchev of Lexington Park had been released on house arrest with an electronic monitoring device by Judge David Densford on Oct. 8 after having been held without bond by District Court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser on Sept. 1 and 16 following his Sept. 1 arrest.
Ivanchev was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape on July 30. The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
Ivanchev also was injured in the crash.
Assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar said Densford was not given the "full picture" in the Oct. 8 hearing. She said Ivanchev was driving around 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic on Route 5 the day of the crash, which took place around 11:30 a.m.
"This is not a case where he was trying to beat a red light," she said, adding that he struck the sixth or seventh vehicle which had proceeded through a green light on Golden Beach Road. "When he went through that light, it was with full knowledge that somebody was gonna die. Maybe he meant for it to be himself," she said, adding that she believes that was the case.
Upon query from Stamm, Caspar said there was a conflict that prevented her from appearing before Densford on Oct. 8.
Caspar reflected on a time when Ivanchev appeared on the Dr. Phil Show on TV. "He said, 'If things go bad [with his wife and kids], I'm going back to Bulgaria,'" Caspar recalled a week prior to that, Ivanchev had a bad result in a custody hearing, she said.
Defense attorney Lauren Kollecas of Montgomery County said the TV interview was five or six years ago.
Caspar noted that the court clerk has possession of Ivanchev's passport, as ordered by Densford. However, "it's not like our borders are secure right now," she said, calling him a flight risk. Kollecas said Ivanchev might be able to make it to Mexico, but wasn't getting on a plane without a passport.
Caspar said Ivanchev lied when he said he had a broken shoulder, two broken legs and two broken hips and had to use a wheelchair when he asked to get out of jail, but she saw him around that time using a rolling walker.
Kollecas said Ivanchev has multiple fractures. "He's dealing with serious medical issues and probably will his entire life," she said, noting he passed out several times when he was in jail and missed medical appointments. Caspar said that, according to jail staff, he only missed one when he first was booked.
Kollecas said it was "extremely unusual" for Caspar to request jail for Ivanchev. "I was shocked the state filed this motion," she said.
"This was a tragic, horrible accident," Kollecas said, but added that Ivanchev has abided by Densford's conditions of release. She described her client as peaceful and a faithful church attendee and volunteer.
She noted that Ivanchev had no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. "He can't drive. He had to turn over his license," Kollecas said, noting that he's only had one speeding ticket and that was for going 49 in a 40 mph zone in 2018.
Kollecas said Ivanchev was born in Bulgaria but has lived in the U.S. and St. Mary's County since 2003, is a licensed arborist, started his own company in 2020, and has three children, including a 21-month-old.
Caspar said Ivanchev "is not the amazing family man he's being presented here." Of his three children, Ivanchev "can't see two," Caspar said. "They were in my office begging to put him back in jail. He has put their [lives] in danger. They are scared to death of him."
Stamm noted that Ivanchev has two misdemeanor convictions for violating a protective order.
Ivanchev pleaded guilty on Dec. 5, 2017, and May 1, 2018, to two counts of violating a protective order, according to the state courts' website.
In the first case, Ivanchev sent a text message regarding two of his children when he was prohibited from doing so, according to final protective order signed by former Circuit Court Judge Karen H. Abrams.
In the second case, nine firearms were found at his residence after he was prohibited from having them by a temporary protective order signed by Chesser.
He was given a suspended 90-day sentence in the first case and two years of probation in the second case, which expired on May 1, 2020.
A third charge of violating a protective order was placed on the court's stet calendar on Oct. 10, 2018, which is similar to a nolle prosequi, which in Latin means "will no longer prosecute."
Stamm said he had two things to consider legally — whether Ivanchev is a danger to the community and whether he is a flight risk.
"I have a recent decision, whether I agree with it or not, and no change in circumstances," Stamm said. "I don't believe I have the ability to change anything now." He added, "I don't think I like it, but I don't have a choice. I have to look at the facts."
He noted that Ivanchev could be charged with felony escape if he leaves his home.
"I don't think a judge in this county has ever been asked to do this," Caspar was overheard telling the family of the deceased couple after the hearing.
Ivanchev was initially charged with negligent manslaughter, manslaughter by auto and two counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter.
He was indicted on Oct. 4 with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of negligent manslaughter, two counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter and one count of negligent manslaughter by auto. He also faces several traffic offenses including aggressive driving, reckless driving and two counts of failure to control vehicle.
After Stamm's ruling, Ivanchev walked out of the courtroom crying. He was using one crutch and a medical boot on his right foot. His wife, Shannon, and others were with him.
Ivanchev's second-degree murder trial is scheduled for Feb. 15.