Day two of a strange murder trial was delayed for 20 minutes or so on Wednesday morning when part of the jury got stuck in an elevator at the courthouse.
Avery Leslie Stokes’ trial in St. Mary’s Circuit Court began Tuesday, Aug. 3, and went to the jury Wednesday afternoon.
Stokes, 20, of Indian Head is charged in the death of Thomas E. Douglass, 63, a Mechanicsville hitchhiker he picked up before crashing into a tree in northern St. Mary’s County on May 18, 2019. Stokes is also charged for injuries to his then-girlfriend, Alexandra C. Howard, sustained in the crash.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detective Austin Schultz testified Wednesday that Stokes “tried to explain to me a belief in an alternate universe” when he was voluntarily interviewed sometime following the crash.
Schultz recalled his grand jury testimony when he said, “No matter if [Stokes] hit a tree or went off the Solomons Island Bridge, he would still be here.”
Schultz said that Stokes told him he didn’t recall anything about the crash.
Stokes’ former girlfriend Brianna Greenwell, 20, testified that she dated him for two or three months, which ended prior to the crash in late 2018 or early 2019.
“We were dating, but it was toxic,” she said, adding that “he was angry a lot.”
Greenwell said that when she and Stokes were dating, Stokes and Howard “were really good friends.”
After the crash, Greenwell said Stokes practically begged her on Snapchat to come to the hospital to see him.
“He had just gotten out of surgery. I was only there for a day, but I think he was there for a couple of days,” Greenwell said. “He kept telling me he needed to be where he was and ... things happened on purpose. [That] the nurses there, he was supposed to meet.”
She added that Stokes, 20, told her that Howard “was our daughter and he had to raise her and talked about being in a different universe. He kept telling me he could see a light in me [based on a photograph] and that’s how he knew I was on his team.”
“I asked him if he was trying to kill himself [in the crash]. Basically, he thought he couldn’t die,” Greenwell said.
“He texted [Howard] with my phone and wouldn’t give me my phone back,” Greenwell said. “I had to get a nurse in there and I left. It seemed he was very set on what happened was meant to happen. I asked him if he did it on purpose, and he told me ‘yes.’”
Defense attorney Michael Beach asked Greenwell to recall her grand jury testimony about “a lot of crazy confusion” during that conversation. She did.
He asked Greenwell if she believed Stokes and Howard were “messing around” when she was dating Stokes. Greenwell said yes.
“He told you he wasn’t trying to kill himself?” Beach asked. “Right,” Greenwell replied.
During an interview with Schultz in May 2019, Greenwell said she had “asked [Stokes] several times if this was a way out, and he told me ‘no.’ I still don’t know what his intentions were. He told me it was on purpose and that he was supposed to do it. He said it was planned and meant to happen.”
“He was saying all this crazy, hallucination-type stuff?” Beach asked.
“Right,” Greenwell said.
“We have sketchy testimony,” Beach said. “According to Ms. Greenwell, [Stokes] said, in his basically altered state, he did it on purpose, and [Howard] said he did it to show her.”
“A lot of what is being argued here is the credibility of the witnesses,” prosecuting attorney Laura Caspar said.
Before the defense rested, Caspar noted that “[Howard] got up there [on Tuesday] and said she lied before, but in here she said she was being truthful. I believe she just gave up.”
Beach and Caspar agreed that Stokes was driving 61 mph in a 40-mph zone in a rural area before the crash on New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville.
Prior to closing arguments, Judge Joe Stanalonis acquitted Stokes of a charge of non-vehicular manslaughter, one of seven counts.
