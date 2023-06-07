Members of the Northern Senior Activity Center competed for prizes in a cornhole tournament behind the center in Charlotte Hall on Monday, June 5.
The competition featured about 10 members and staff competing one-on-one in four rounds of cornhole for prizes, including the first-place prize of a George Foreman grill. The contest took place on the back patio of the center, where competitors watched one another from benches around the boards while throwback music played.
Another cornhole event was held inside the center next winter, but staff members were excited to provide an opportunity for those participating to spend time outside.
“It’s nice for them to do something different,” MarieNoelle Lautieri, operations manager, said. “What’s good about this is it brings so many different people together.”
Event coordinator Keilan Ruppert kept track of the members’ scores in a bracket and ran the clock for the event. In this tournament, the winner of the match was the competitor with the most points in a timed 10-minute game. Traditionally, the game is won by the first competitor to reach 21 points.
A list of rules was displayed alongside the cornhole boards, such as “must throw underhand” and “your foot cannot cross the front of the board when throwing.”
“Have fun!” was written alongside the list.
“I think I’m doing good so far,” said Chris Harris-Boatmen of Mechanicsville. “This is only my second time playing and I’m even surprising myself.”
The members competed with spirit throughout the first rounds of the game and cheered for one another as they waited for their turn.
“I call bingo here,” Barbara Holmberg said after finishing her first round. “It’s why I have such a big mouth.”
The top prize was awarded to Donald Knot of Chaptico after the final round and the second place winner, Steven LeSueur, took home a basket of office supplies.
Upcoming events at the senior center include a Wii video game bowling competition on June 15 and a summer kick-off karaoke event on June 21. Interested seniors can sign up for events at stmarysmd.com/aging.