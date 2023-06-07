Members of the Northern Senior Activity Center competed for prizes in a cornhole tournament behind the center in Charlotte Hall on Monday, June 5.

The competition featured about 10 members and staff competing one-on-one in four rounds of cornhole for prizes, including the first-place prize of a George Foreman grill. The contest took place on the back patio of the center, where competitors watched one another from benches around the boards while throwback music played.


