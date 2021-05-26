By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, May 25, the La Plata Town Council approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year to purchase land for a new library.
The budget amendment totals $360,000.
On Wednesday morning, Mayor Jeannine James said she couldn’t disclose the location or size of the land “because we haven’t closed on the property yet.”
She said that the county recently issued a request for proposals for design of the building, and added that the county government would build it. James said the county still needs to do a study to make sure a 35,000-square-foot library is feasible.
James said the town currently has a “failing library” at 2 Garrett Ave. next to Charles Regional Medical Center. “We’ve been talking about a new library for 20 years,” she said, adding that it is more expensive to fix the current one than to build a “modern library.”
The council also unanimously approved a recycling contract with Southern Maryland Recycling for $4 a month.
Town Treasurer Kevin Greenville said the recycling fee for residents is increasing from $9.50 to $10.45 per quarter. He noted that the town is subsidizing the fee by using sanitation fund reserves. He said the town has used Southern Maryland Recycling for the past 4½ years.
No public comment was heard in regard to the proposed fiscal 2022 budget and financial plan, which totals $10.4 million.
The current budget is $9.1 million. The record was kept open until 4 p.m. on June 3.
Summer concert series opens
James noted that the town kicks off its summer concert series on the lawn of town hall, 305 Queen Anne St., on Friday, May 28. The concert, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m., features music from Robbie Booth and several food venues. Port-a-potties are provided, but no alcohol, smoking or pets are allowed. The public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Any weather postponement will be posted on the town’s website and Facebook page.
Salary study planned
James said that the town will conduct a $75,000 study this summer dealing with employee salaries, pensions and benefits. An agenda item on the topic will be discussed on June 8.
James noted that the town’s code enforcer recently picked up 71 unapproved signs. “Our town was littered with signs from Waldorf [businesses],” she said.
