La Plata residents have until March 1 to file for five open town council seats, including mayor and four wards.
Town Clerk Danielle Mandley said a primary election would only be held on March 15 if three or more candidates file for a specific seat. The general election is planned for May 4.
Mayor Jeannine James and Ward 1 Councilman Matt Simpson say they intend to run again. However, Ward 4 Councilwoman Paddy Mudd said she will not. Ward 2 Councilman Brent Finagin and Ward 3 Councilwoman Emily Mudd Hendricks did not respond to emails by press time.
Mudd said she has served three terms, including two in Ward 3 and her current one in Ward 4.
“I believe our current mayor and council have made awesome accomplishments over this term that will continue in the future,” Mudd said.
In announcing her intention to run again, James touted numerous accomplishments.
“We adopted a new zoning code, updated and adopted our Comprehensive Plan, the police department was awarded accreditation by CALEA, we became Maryland’s first Bird City, we opened the Dorchester Community Center, we expanded our wastewater treatment plant, we became a Main Street Maryland affiliate, established a Historic Preservation Commission, became an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful ... and restored our train museum, just to highlight a few of our accomplishments,” the mayor said in an email.
James said there is plenty left to do, including joining forces with the county to finalize a location for a new library, collaborating with D.R. Horton on the development of Heritage Green, constructing a Southwest Quadrant Regional pump station, and designing and building a new addition to the Dorchester Community Center to better serve at-risk youth.
“Four years ago I pledged to work hard for our community and to make it a better place to dine, shop, and live without losing our small-town charm,” James said. “It is my hope that I can continue this journey and be an active leader in completing the projects we started ensuring they become a reality.”
Simpson also mentioned the need to move forward with various projects.
“Now, more than ever, with the long dormant and town altering projects of yesterday like Heritage Green and Stage Coach coming online, as well as continued growth within and around the town, La Plata needs officials who don’t cower to public pressure when emotion runs wild and facts remain constant,” Simpson said.
“With the annexations before us and the next council, we need people to pay attention to the how and why, not reasons why not,” he said. Simpson said he is able to balance many different facets for the best of the town.
Mandley said Tuesday afternoon that no one had filed for the race yet. She noted that candidates must live in the ward in which they run. All registered town voters can vote for each race. The terms are for four years.
Voter registration deadlines are Feb. 8 and April 5 for the primary and general elections, respectively.
Annexation approved
During the council’s Jan. 25 meeting, it unanimously approved an annexation of a 10-acre property at 5780 Crain Highway. Several businesses are already located on site, including an Enterprise Rent-A-Car and storage for CMI General Contractors. A church office is also at the site.
Charles McPherson, owner of CMI, said he would eventually like to have his business office there.
Property co-owner James Fangmeyer said that a five-year lease with a five-year option has been signed with Superior Fireplace and Hot Tubs.
The property owners would like to hook up to town water and sewer.
“This is kind of a no-brainer,” Mayor Jeannine James said.
During public comment, Mike Runfola noted that the property was purchased for $3.3 million in 2017. “It is very unusual for us to annex a property without a full, complete proposal,” he said, calling it a “dangerous precedent.”
Developer’s attorney Stephen Scott said the town has more control over the site by bringing it into the town.
The planning commission unanimously recommended the annexation earlier this month.
PR contract approved
In other business, the council approved a contract with Van Eperen of Rockville for public relations services at a cost of no more than $42,000 a year. The contract states that the town will pay $175 an hour for services at approximately 15 to 20 hours a month, plus a $45 monthly software services fee.
