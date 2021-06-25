A La Plata man faces a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor following his arrest on Thursday, June 24.
Jason Christopher Polk, 43, was arrested by Maryland State Police after a search warrant was executed on his home, a press release states.
The state agency was contacted by New York State Police in May about a child allegedly being enticed and solicited to produce child pornography, the release states.
Investigators discovered that Polk solicited a juvenile victim to send him nude photos of themselves and later attempted to solicit sexual acts as well, according to the release.
Polk is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He also is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of production of child pornography.
He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Maryland State Police were assisted in serving the search warrant by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.