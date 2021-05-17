A man who was involved in a one-vehicle crash early on Sunday, May 9, succumbed to his injuries four days later.
A Charles County Sheriff's Office press release stated that Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of La Plata, died May 13.
Officers responded to the scene of a crash at 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. A preliminary investigation showed the victim lost control of his vehicle, crossed double-yellow lines and struck a tree.
Kerig was flown to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with additional information is asked to call officer D. Walker at 301-609-3251.