Kathy White-Thorne and her adult son, Jack O’Steen, were planning on hosting their first-ever toy drive for La charities in and around La Plata, but that idea shifted after deadly tornadoes swept through Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11.
The mother and son joined with fellow real estate agent Jessica Meinhardt and others to host a toy drive for families affected by the tornadoes on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, at Maxwell Hall, a historic home in Hughesville.
O’Steen said about 40 families consisting of about 100 people gathered for fellowship, fun and a good cause. The families each brought a children’s gift and kids made Christmas cards for other children affected by the tornadoes, he said.
“It was absolutely amazing, especially reading the cards the kids made. My heart grew a couple of sizes that day,” he said.
O’Steen said he researched charities in Kentucky on social media and found that Green River Distillery Co. in Owensboro, Ky., was hosting a toy drive. “They posted, ‘These kids need a Christmas miracle,’” O’Steen said.
He and his mother posted about it on their company’s Facebook page and shared it to their personal pages, he said.
White-Thorne, who has been a real estate agent for 11 years, said their business, Kathy and Son Home Group with RE/MAX One in La Plata, has donated to local and national charities in the past.
O’Steen said his daughter, Angelina, 12, who has hosted lemonade stands as a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for the past four years, was excited to be involved in the toy drive.
Angelina, who has Cystic Fibrosis, has raised $45,000 through 10 lemonade stands, her dad said. On Sunday, she served hot cocoa to the children who came to the toy drive.
O’Steen, who has been a real estate agent for six years, said they provided construction paper and markers for the kids to make their own cards. He and Angelina dressed as elves, while White-Thorne dressed as Mrs. Claus, he said.
“This is a great community where we’ll rally for those who need our help,” O’Steen said.
The Friends of Maxwell Hall assisted with the toy drive, White-Thorne said, noting their realty company is headquartered in Hughesville.