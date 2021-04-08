La Plata now has an official town tree.
Mayor Jeannine James named the Sweetbay Magnolia, aka magnolia virginiana, the town tree during a ceremony outside town hall on Wednesday, April 7. She and local resident Camille Dell planted such a tree during the event.
Another tree, a tulip poplar that is also part of the magnolia family, was also planted at the event as part of Maryland’s Arbor Day.
The tulip poplar will turn gold in the fall, James said, while the Sweetbay Magnolia has white lemon-rose scented flowers, according to Lynne Wheeler, past president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society.
The tree plantings were also held to commemorate the town being awarded 2020 Tree City USA designation. The town received the honor because of its commitment to effective urban forest management, a release states.
La Plata met four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews