A one-year extension for the Hawthorne Commercial Center site plan was approved Tuesday, April 6, by the La Plata Planning Commission.
By a vote of 4-1 with member Matt Simpson dissenting, the commission gave the development its first extension. Projects are allowed a total of two extensions, according to town staff. The site plan was initially approved on Sept. 4, 2018.
Two buildings are planned for 14.85-acre site at 6565 Crain Highway, which is on the southbound side of Route 301 south of Oriole Lane.
Building one, which would be 20,900 square feet, would house up to nine tenants. The architectural design of the first building was approved Oct. 11, 2017. Design of second building still needs approval.
The land is currently forested and has steep slopes, which would prevent connection by vehicle to the Shelton Center to the north. However, the applicant, Keystone Associates LLC, is proposing connection by a walking path. Some 4.4 acres is slated for forest conservation.
Steeplechase addition
The planning commission unanimously approved the final plat for Phase 2, Section 2, Part 2 of the Steeplechase subdivision, which is located on the southbound side of Route 301 at Catalpa Drive.
It would add 13 three-story townhomes to the development once a new pump station is built or sewer capacity is available.
The initial master site plan was approved Feb. 1, 2005. Townhomes make up 81% of the development.
A revision from 2018 shows 392 total residential units. The 13 additional townhomes would be 339-351.
There was some discussion amongst the planning commissioners whether two members who live in the subdivision — Evalyne Bryant-Ward and Debra Posey — could legally vote on the item. It was determined they had no financial benefit other than homeowners association fees.
Commissioner John Mudd asked when the pump station would be ready. Ron Rymer, general manager of Lenhart Development Corp., said town staff is waiting for comments on a pump station proposal from the Maryland Department of the Environment.