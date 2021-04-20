By a consensus of three current members, the La Plata Town Council readied an emergency pay raise measure for its April 26 meeting.
The proposal, which would go into effect May 10 following the town's May 4 election, would increase council members' pay from $12,000 to $15,000 and the mayor's pay from $18,000 to $21,000.
The measure would also continue to allow council members to access health insurance that is offered to town employees, but would instead pay for the benefit or provide $15,000, whichever is less.
Mayor Jeannine James and Councilman Matt Simpson would not vote on the proposal since it could directly benefit them. James is unopposed and Simpson has a contested election.
However, Brent Finagin, Emily Mudd-Hendricks and Paddy Mudd all said they support it; none are running for re-election.
James said she disagreed with covering council members' health insurance premium costs since the town's part-time employees don't qualify. Finagin — the lone council member to opt into the plan currently — said he supports offering it to part-time employees also.
"I do not have health insurance through my full-time job," Finagin said. "It's a way to incentivize running for office. It potentially broadens the field" of candidates.
"When you ran [four years ago], it wasn't an option," James said to Finagin, noting the council offered it to its members a year later.
"We're losing people up the road in public works and the police department," Mudd said. "I'm for offering it to all part-time employees. Maintaining and recruiting employees is going to become an impossibility as we go on here, living in the [Washington, D.C.] metro area."
Food assistance approved
By unanimous consent, the council voted to proceed with approving $15,000 for a food access coordinator, associated equipment and costs for the La Plata Farmers Market.
The food access coordinator would receive $7,072 for working 442 hours at $16 an hour.
The expenditure also would include 5,000 $1 plastic tokens for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, users and $1,500 for mailers, flyers, signs and promotional material.
The proposed expenditure was $12,789, but council wanted to expand it. The council approved $15,000, but would allow up to $20,000, if necessary.
The inaugural year of the Maryland Market Money program, which is operated by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, is endorsed by Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III, the staff report says.
James noted that Lifestyles of Southern Maryland is also involved in the program.
"I'm 100 percent in favor of funding this," she said.