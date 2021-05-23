An 18-year-old La Plata woman is dead following a shooting late Saturday evening, May 22.
According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was shot around 11:30 p.m. while riding a four-wheeler in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way.
Nelson was struck in the upper body, transported to a Baltimore shock trauma center and pronounced dead several hours later, according to a press release.
Nelson was on the four-wheeler with two acquaintances, according to the release. Another female was grazed by a bullet, treated and released.
It does not appear to be a random shooting, according to the sheriff's office, and detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.
Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.