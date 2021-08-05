A lane shift has come to Route 5 between Point Lookout State Park and Camp Brown Road.
The Maryland State Highway Administration noted the temporary shift began Tuesday, Aug. 3, as part of a $24 million project to enhance safety. The lane shift is expected to be in place through early 2022.
The project widens the 2.2-mile section of Route 5 to create better and safer access for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers visiting the park, a press release states.
In recent months, crews have performed construction work that includes pipe installation, erosion control, sediment clearing and milling and stabilizing the outside shoulders of the two-lane roadway in southern St. Mary’s County.
Crews widened the existing shoulder by 4 feet to maintain two travel lanes throughout construction. The widening allows the lane shift so that crews can work along the southbound travel lane.
The overall project also includes installation of a 2,800-foot-long hiker-biker path from the Point Lookout ranger station to the causeway, along with environmental mitigation and restoration measures.
Construction barrels will guide motorists through the work zone.
Corman Kokosing Construction of Annapolis Junction is performing the work.
Great Mills/Rt. 5 improvements years away
In other news, the state highway administration said Tuesday that an intersection improvement project for Great Mills Road and Route 5 is estimated to start construction in the winter of 2025, pending available funding.
The project — which runs from Indian Bridge Road to Great Mills Road — is currently in the design phase, which is slated to be complete by fall 2025, according to SHA spokeswoman Shanteé Felix.
The project, which will include a bridge replacement over the St. Mary’s River, will improve traffic operations, vehicular safety and pedestrian connectivity.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN