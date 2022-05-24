The clamor that has been heard for over two decades calling for the replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge continued Monday as a U.S. senator and congressmen joined state lawmakers and commissioners from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
The elected officials who met in Solomons under the boardwalk gazebo had plenty to say about the antiquated and inadequate condition of the span, which was built in the 1970s. Currently the bridge is one of nearly 300 in Maryland considered functionally obsolete and rated structurally deficient.
“It’s a key for national security,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said, adding that the state has greatly benefitted from the federal government’s base realignment and closure initiative, including expansion of Naval Air Station Patuxent River during the 1990s.
While he noted federal funds were earmarked for bridge replacements in Congress’ infrastructure package, the real onus for replacing the bridge — which spans the Patuxent River, linking Calvert and St. Mary’s — is on the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“Decisions are made at the state level,” said Cardin. “This is a state decision that has to be made.”
Cardin called the possible procurement of federal funding for the replacement project, “a once in a generation opportunity.”
“The bridge simply is not up to today’s demands,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). The House majority leader noted that in addition to Pax River, two Lusby facilities — Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas — Plant were locations prompting security concerns.
Noting that Congress has reestablished its often criticized practice of funding “earmarks,” which have pejoratively been labeled “pork,” Hoyer affirmed that representatives on Capitol Hill are trying to aid their constituents through the procurement of federal money.
“Pork is a good meat to eat,” said Hoyer.
He added the current Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge “is unsafe,” especially as an escape route in an emergency.
“Sometimes we feel our issues get lost in the shuffle,” said Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who thanked Hoyer and Cardin for their visit to Solomons. Of the bridge, Hance declared, “It’s a link we can’t live without. That bridge has always had a few issues.”
Hance drew a few snickers from his fellow commissioners present when he pledged Calvert would add $1,000 to the funding for constructing the replacement span. The promise of county funds for a project estimated to cost about a quarter of a billion dollars may have been in response to the federal delegation’s recent announcement that they had secured $1 million from Congress’s fiscal 2022 funding bill to support the design for widening Route 4 and replacing the bridge.
“I hope I live to see the bridge replaced,” Hance declared.
“No more repairs to this bridge. It’s got to be replaced,” said St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who noted his board has been writing letters to the state's transportation department for eight years calling for a new span.
Guy also made reference to the five suicide attempts — three of which ended in death — just this year.
“There have been too many jumps on this bridge,” said Guy.
In noting that federal and state lawmakers comprised of both major political parties have previously collaborated successfully, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) stated a new bridge would “improve safety and quality of life,” as well as grow the region’s economy. Bailey noted that the nearby Navy base and the ancillary businesses that have spun off from the expanded facility have created Maryland’s second-largest employer.
“It’s a high priority for the local governments and the Tri-County Council,” Bailey said.
Acknowledging that a private firm has presented a plan to “privatize” the construction of a new bridge, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) said that was “not really something we’re looking for.”
However, Jones said she was pleased federal funding for the project was in the pipeline.
“It’s critical for our workforce and our safety,” she said, adding that she and other local lawmakers would “continue to put pressure on MDOT.”
St. Mary’s Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who is the chair of the Tri-County Council, stated an estimated 30,000 vehicles cross the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge daily. Those traversing the span include workers and shoppers as well as rescue squads and other first responders.
“There’s still a lot of money sitting up in Annapolis that hasn’t been spent,” Morgan said. “It’s time to build the damn brand new bridge.”
Originally, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was also scheduled to attend the Solomons press conference. However, he continues to recover at home from a recent mild stroke.