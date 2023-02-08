Unique egg colors

Achterberg Acres in Lusby specializes “in beautiful chicken that lay fun and unique egg colors.”

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ACHTERBERG ACRES

The recorded male heard on the Shlagel Farms of Waldorf’s voice message captures the situation succinctly.

“And, yes, we have eggs,” the speaker affirms of the weekend market’s status regarding what is arguably the most provocative food product of 2023.


