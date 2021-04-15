Stuart Lehman had plenty of good memories from his time at Calvert High School, but arguably one of the best was the gem he threw on May 11, 1971.
The 5-foot-11 pitcher tossed a no-hitter to lead the Cavaliers to a 9-0 win over host Lackey High School.
“I remember having a good game,” said Lehman, who currently lives in Annapolis, “I think I was [aware] toward the end, but of course no one on the bench mentioned it.”
Lehman used a fastball, curveball and a devastating sinker to handcuff the Chargers.
“He had an unbelievable sinker-ball,” said Calvert head coach Jim Hook, who coached the team from 1968-1974 and led the team to six SMAC titles. “If you didn’t swing it would end up being a ball, but everybody thought it was coming right in, but then all of a sudden it dropped and he struck most everybody out on that pitch.”
Lehman struck out the side in the first and second innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.
“Once you get a handful of strikeouts you start to roll with it,” Lehman said. “Sometimes it all comes together.”
He polished off the no-hitter — the only blemish of which was a first inning error — with a strikeout.
“I think there was a lot of hard hand shaking and taps on the back,” said Lehman, who still has the game ball and a clipping of a story that ran in the May 13, 1971, edition of the then-new Prince Frederick Recorder, “but it wasn’t like in the World Series when you get mobbed on the mound.”
Lehman received plenty of help from his defense, including third baseman Earl Harris, who, the story said, “made two good throws.”
“Stuart was a leader, people followed him and wanted to play behind him,” Hook said, “And he struck most people out, so they didn’t have to field too often.”
“Earl just had a knack of dropping down and snatching it up like Brooks Robinson,” Lehman said. “He probably saved several games for me and [shortstop] Mark Parks was so fast and covered so much ground that it was hard to get a hit past the infield, and the outfielders were so fast they would chase hits down.”
The first line of the 479-word story by Prince Frederick Recorder staff writer Levi Harrod wasted no time extolling Lehman’s exploits.
“On Tuesday, May 11, Stuart Lehman took the mound for Calvert and immediately struck out the first two batters,” read the story, which contained no quotes or statistics.
“It might have been four or five [strikeouts],” Lehman said, “or maybe more because I was pretty hot that day.”
Lehman went on to play for Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) from 1972-1975 and compiled a record of 7-4 with 69 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched. He still holds the team record with a 1.94 ERA and is tied with 11 others for lowest opponent batting average.
He helped lead Western Maryland to the Middle Atlantic Conference Southern Division title in 1973 and his senior season he received the Jim Boyer Memorial Award, named for the former MLB umpire and Western Maryland athletic trainer, which goes to the college’s “senior baseball player who best emulates the qualities of Jim Boyer: loyalty to institution, commitment to excellence athletically and academically, humanistic qualities.”
But his no-hitter will always hold a special place in his heart.
“The fact I couldn’t throw that ball away or get rid of it means it was a memorable event,” said Lehman, who went on to play semi-professional baseball.
