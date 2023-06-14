The Leonardtown town council unanimously approved its fiscal 2024 budget in a meeting on Monday and discussed continued changes to town ordinances related to schools as well as the upcoming visit of what's deemed "the world’s largest rubber duck."

Treasurer Angie Graves read the budget proposal after a discussion of upcoming town events. Budget changes included an increase in the general fund, property tax revenue and a decision to waive an annual 2% increase in utility fees.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters