Council member Mary Slade presents crocheted ducks at the council meeting while discussing August's First Friday event, which will feature 'the world's largest rubber duck." The crocheted duck gifts were made by a local teen, according to Slade.
Staff photo by Cecelia Shilling
The Leonardtown town council votes unanimously in favor of the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget.
The Leonardtown town council unanimously approved its fiscal 2024 budget in a meeting on Monday and discussed continued changes to town ordinances related to schools as well as the upcoming visit of what's deemed "the world’s largest rubber duck."
Treasurer Angie Graves read the budget proposal after a discussion of upcoming town events. Budget changes included an increase in the general fund, property tax revenue and a decision to waive an annual 2% increase in utility fees.
“There is a Leonardtown ordinance in place that calls for annual 2% increases in utility rates,” Graves read from the document. “After thorough financial analysis, the council has agreed that waiving this increase for the water service charges will not put undue financial pressure on the [fiscal] 2024 or future financial health of the town's water budget.”
General fund expenses are $3,092,864, including funds to pay for future projects. About $2.1 million of the general fund is budgeted for operating expenses such as parks and public safety. This is a 15.5% increase over the current year's operating budget.
Revenue from property tax will increase by about 2.5%. This increase represents properties still under construction that will be added to the tax roll when finished.
The proposed budget document estimates that about 61% of the budget will be unassigned by the end of the fiscal year, exceeding governmental best practices for general fund operating expenses.
Fund balance guidelines outlined by the Government Finance Officer’s Association emphasize the importance of unassigned funds to prepare for unexpected costs.
“We’ve put together a very conservative and achievable fiscal year 2024 budget while lowering our tax rate to the constant yield along with the 2% increase in the sewer rates and in the trash increase rates, but not increasing the water utility bills,” Graves said.
Council members thanked Graves and Town Administrator Laschelle McKay for their work and moved to adopt the budget, voting unanimously in favor of the proposal.
Earlier in the meeting, Graves read a quick report to close out the current fiscal year, sharing that 100% of the town’s property tax revenue and income tax revenue has been received. Highway user revenue funds can be expected this month or soon after, she said.
McKay introduced ordinance No. 217, Chapter 62, to repeal section 62 1.1, following a May repeal of the school impact fee ordinance, which was replaced with an excise tax by the county.
“Since there’s no longer an impact fee,” said McKay, “our attorney advises us to go ahead and repeal this ordinance and explore options to continue to assure that funds get set aside for future school needs.”
Before hearing the 2024 budget proposal, town council members discussed upcoming town events, specifically noting their excitement for a visit from the world’s largest rubber duck in early August.
The town of Leonardtown announced on Facebook in late May that a giant rubber duck will be featured for their monthly First Friday event in August. Council members expressed their excitement about the hotel bookings and expected tourism the event will attract.
“Everyone is excited about the duck, so I brought gifts for all of us,” council member Mary Slade said as she pulled a crochet yellow duck from a gift bag.
“Hotels are already sold out for the weekend,” Mayor Daniel Burris said.
Expenses associated with the event, like a forklift to move the duck, will be paid for through donations and sponsor packages, McKay said. Council members expect a large turnout for the event and hope to bring business to town stores and restaurants.