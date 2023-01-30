Leonardtown is proceeding with the third phase of its downtown and waterfront plan.
During the council's Jan. 9 meeting, the council unanimously approved $52,000 for Mahan Rykiel Associates of Baltimore. The consultants are working with Arnett Muldrow Architects on the plan.
Included in the third phase are concept development for the wharf district, main street retail recruitment and preliminary comprehensive plan data.
These would assist the town in obtaining a "Main Steet" designation from the state, according to town administrator Laschelle McKay. Main Street Maryland is a comprehensive downtown revitalization program created in 1998 by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
More about this will be discussed at the "State of the Town" presentation in March.
The town will likely move forward with trying to obtain a grant for a public parking garage, McKay said.
She noted that the town recently received approval for a $20,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development that will be used toward Phase 3 of the plan.
The original plan started in 2019, she said, and Phase 2 began last year.
In other news, the council accepted maintenance of five new roads in Phase 3 of the Clarks Rest subdivision. These include parts or all of Heritage Lane, Bay Wood Way, Beach Wood Way, Lindsay Drive and Rocky Trail Way.
"All that's left is Phase 4, which connects to Leonards Grant," she said.
Public hearing coming
McKay announced that Lindsey Rader of the Funk & Bolton law firm, whom the council hired as bond counsel in December, prepared an ordinance that will allow the council to borrow $9 million from the Maryland Community Development Administration for an expanded wastewater treatment plant. That project is estimated at $19 million. The public hearing would be held at the council's meeting on Feb. 13.
Mayor Dan Burris noted that bonds, which are capped at an interest rate of no more than 5.75%, would be paid for with impact fees on new construction.
Archways to be built
McKay said the town also received a $50,000 grant from the Maryland Arts Council to be used for archways. She said the town approved Billy Gibson to design a metal archway on Fenwick Street and a brick archway at the wharf. Burris noted that the brick would match the brick on the circuit courthouse.
Burris also said The Salted Scoop ice cream shop is coming to the downtown square, along with Kneaded baking company and some "concept shops" at the former Bell Motor Co. building.
He also noted that Susie Glauner is the new president of the St. Mary's Arts Council, which is located at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown.
Councilmember Nick Colvin said Route 5 improvements have been delayed. "It'll be done in our lifetime, I promise everybody," he said. "Hopefully it'll be done by spring."
Burris noted that asphalt plants shut down in the winter months.
Income tax changes noted
Councilmember Mary Slade, a bookkeeper by trade, noted several income tax changes for the 2022 tax year.
Residents can get a 30% credit on installing solar panels and a $1,000 credit for installing an electric vehicle charging station. In addition, there is an expanded EV credit. A cap of 200,000 vehicles was removed in the federal Secure Act 2.0, which was signed on Dec. 29 last year. One can get a $7,500 credit for a new EV and a $4,000 credit on a used EV.
"The Secure Act is fantastic. There's lots of good stuff in there," she said.
Some new Maryland tax credits include a $100,000 exclusion for any Maryland residence over 100 years old, a credit for retired forestry rangers and a $1,000 credit for people over 65. The latter has income restrictions, she said.
Slade also touted Maryland's 529 college savings plan. The state offers a prepaid college plan, but she recommends the Maryland savings plan, which can be rolled over into a Roth IRA if it's not used to pay for college expenses.
Slade noted that if someone puts $25 in the college savings plan, the state will match it with $500. "Maryland has a great 529 plan," she said.
McKay noted that Moll Dyer Days will be celebrated Feb. 24 and 25. Visit St. Mary's has reserved rooms at The Inn at Leonardtown, 41655 Park Ave., in conjunction with the weekend celebration.
Also at the meeting, the council approved $2,000 for a new radar gun for Deputy Rachael Roszell. McKay said the old one wasn't working and the town couldn't get parts for it anymore.
A budget work session is slated for May 16 with adoption planned on June 12.